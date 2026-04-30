Yunji Technology 2025 Revenue Rises 23% to RMB301 Million, AI Agent Revenue Jumps 194%

HONG KONG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd. (2670.HK), the fourth specialty technology company listed under Hong Kong's Chapter 18C rules, today reported its 2025 annual results.

Total revenue rose 23.1% year-on-year to RMB 301 million. AI agent application revenue jumped 194.1% to RMB 33.9 million, increasing its share of total revenue from 4.7% to 11.3%. Subscriptions for the company's Hotel Digital Operating System (HDOS) surged 925%, underscoring its pivot from hardware vendor to intelligent service infrastructure provider.

By vertical: Hotel scenario revenue reached RMB 244 million (+20.1%), technology scenario revenue grew 160.4% to RMB 29.6 million, and factory scenario revenue soared 393% to RMB 15.1 million. Overseas revenue rose 92.1% to RMB 19.1 million, now accounting for 6.3% of total revenue, with Japan, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong as priority markets for 2026.

R&D spending was RMB 62.2 million, or 20.6% of revenue. As of year-end, the company held 997 patents and contributed to 11 national and industry standards. Its AI agent intelligent diagnostic system (HQAS) supports 23 languages and has been deployed in thousands of hotels.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Yunji ranked first in China's hotel-scenario robot service agent market with a 13.9% revenue share.

"We will continue to increase R&D investment, promote industry standards, and attract global talent," said Zhi Tao, Founder, Chairman and President of Yunji Technology.

SOURCE Yunji Technology