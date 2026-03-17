Yunji Technology: AI Agent Revenue Soars Nearly 3x, HDOS Clients Surge 925%

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Yunji Technology

17 Mar, 2026, 11:16 CST

HONG KONG, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Technology (2670.HK), China's leading hospitality robotic-based AI agent company, delivered a strong debut annual report since its October 2025 listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under Chapter 18C for specialist tech firms.

In 2025, the company reported revenue of RMB 301 million (+23.1% YoY), with gross profit reaching RMB 113 million.

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A key highlight was the rapid shift toward a "hardware-software integrated" model. While robot and accessory sales remained the core at RMB 213 million (+12.9%), AI digital systems revenue surged 57.3% to RMB 87.9 million, now accounting for 29.2% of total income. Within this segment, AI-driven agent application revenue exploded by 194.1% to RMB 33.9 million, fueled by the rollout of its HDOS intelligent agent system. HDOS subscription clients skyrocketed from 237 to 2,430—a staggering 925% increase—validating market demand for embodied AI services.

Beyond its hotel stronghold—where revenue grew 20.1% to RMB 244 million across more than 40,000 properties globally—Yunji is successfully diversifying. Revenue from non-hotel sectors jumped 37.7%, led by tech facilities (+160.4%) and factories (+393%). Commercial buildings and hospitals also contributed meaningfully, with hospital deployments rising from 130 to ~200.

R&D spending exceeded RMB 60 million, maintaining a >20% R&D ratio to advance core algorithms and platform capabilities. Analysts remain optimistic: CCB International noted in February 2026 that economies of scale should stabilize margins and reduce expense ratios over time.

According to Frost & Sullivan, China's robotics service agent market is projected to grow at a 29.3% CAGR—from RMB 3.7 billion in 2024 to RMB 13.5 billion by 2029. As the category leader, Yunji is well-positioned to capture this expanding opportunity through real-world deployments, scalable technology, and recurring software revenue.

SOURCE Yunji Technology

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