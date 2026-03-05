YY Group Projects HKD 100 Million Revenue Milestone in Hong Kong for 2026

Eight New Hospitality Clients Drive Upward Revision to 2026 Hong Kong Revenue Estimate

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced a significant expansion of its operational footprint in Hong Kong. Following the execution of eight new multi-year service agreements, building upon the 12 hotel partnerships announced on January 21, 2026, the Company has secured a total of 20 new strategic partnerships in the region. Consequently, the Company expects its Hong Kong operations to achieve a revenue milestone exceeding HKD 100 million in 2026.

This forecast represents a year-over-year revenue surge of over 1,000% compared to the unaudited revenue of HKD 5,281,934 recorded between April and December 2025, an upward revision of the 800% revenue growth projection previously announced in January 2026. The 2025 revenue figure reflects a partial year of operations following the Company's acquisition of its Hong Kong entity in April 2025. The projected 2026 growth is driven by the rapid commercial adoption of the Company's technology-driven manpower model and the scaling of its YY Circle platform.

The eight new agreements span landmark luxury hotels, the hospitality portfolio of a prominent regional developer, and exclusive private members' clubs. These multi-year partnerships are expected to generate tens of thousands of staffing assignments annually, providing a high-volume, recurring revenue base for the Company's Hong Kong operations. The Company's rapid scaling in Hong Kong underscores the portability of its platform into new markets.

"These partnerships validate the strength of our technology-driven labor solutions in one of the world's most demanding markets," said Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group. "As we continue to expand our geographic scale, agreements like these provide long-term, predictable revenue streams that enhance our growth outlook. We are confident that this momentum will carry us past the HKD 100 million revenue mark in 2026, delivering meaningful value to our shareholders."

Hong Kong's casual labor sector is currently experiencing a sharp uptick in demand driven by policy changes and favorable economic conditions. As hospitality operators prioritize workforce agility, the Company's flexible deployment capabilities and advanced workforce-management technology position it to capture growing market share. YY Group's customer acquisition momentum demonstrates its increasing strength within one of the world's most competitive hospitality hubs.

