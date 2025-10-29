A Breakthrough in Color Measurement Is Coming: The HunterLab Agera L2

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A breakthrough in color measurement is on the horizon. This November, HunterLab will unveil the Agera L2, the next generation in spectrophotometric innovation that will once again redefine how the world measures and perceives color.

The Agera L2 represents a major advance in HunterLab's ongoing mission to align instrumental color measurement with the way the human eye perceives color. Designed for precision, speed, and usability, it introduces technologies that eliminate the remaining gap between calculated color values and visual assessment.

Coming this November: Agera L2. HunterLab's next-gen spectrophotometer is redefining how the world sees color. Post this

At its core is True D65 daylight illumination, a fully realized light source that mirrors natural daylight. This advancement allows users to measure color as it appears under true daylight conditions; laboratory precision and real-world perception now align within a single instrument. Paired with UltraDark performance, Agera L2 delivers exceptional accuracy for the darkest, most light-absorptive materials. The system also features the most powerful embedded quality-control software ever offered in a color instrument, providing immediate, actionable intelligence at the point of measurement.

For decades, industries around the world have relied on HunterLab to make complex color science simple, accurate, and reliable. The Agera L2 continues that legacy while introducing a new dimension of technological intelligence. At HunterLab, AI stands for Application Intelligence—the deep understanding of how measurement innovation can be applied to real-world manufacturing and quality-control challenges.

With Agera L2, HunterLab reinforces its leadership in the global color community. The instrument is engineered not only to enhance measurement performance but also to improve how customers capture, quantify, and interpret color data. Whether in food and beverage, plastics, pharmaceuticals, or advanced materials, users can expect consistency, confidence, and data that directly reflect how color is perceived under daylight conditions.

The Agera L2 will officially debut in November 2025. Additional details, specifications, and performance data will be released upon launch. Stay tuned for the next evolution in precision color measurement—the future of quantifying color the way the eye sees it.

About HunterLab

Founded in 1952, HunterLab is a global leader in color and appearance measurement solutions for industries including food and beverage, plastics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. With instruments trusted in more than 75 countries, HunterLab continues to advance the science of color through innovation, precision, and customer partnership.

