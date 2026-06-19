CGTN: China, Myanmar agree to deepen pragmatic cooperation across the board

BEIJING, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a new milestone in bilateral ties, President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing completed his first state visit to China from June 15 to 19, opening a new chapter of in-depth, multi-field pragmatic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

By visiting China Railway Construction Corporation Limited in Beijing and traveling from the Chinese capital to Shanghai aboard the Fuxing high-speed train, the Myanmar president experienced China's development achievements firsthand, and voiced Myanmar's strong willingness to further expand practical infrastructure cooperation with China.

Throughout the fruitful visit, the two countries signed a series of cooperation agreements, consolidating their time-honored "pauk-phaw" friendship.

During a meeting with Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China stands ready to share its development experience with Myanmar and jointly build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, which is underpinned by political amity and mutual trust, win-win development, security coordination and people-to-people exchanges.

For years, China has remained Myanmar's largest trading partner, largest source of imports and most important source of investment. Bilateral trade reached $19.4 billion in 2025, up 19.1% year on year.

Boasting prominent structural complementarity, the trade landscape sees China exporting electromechanical equipment and vehicles to Myanmar while importing high-quality agricultural products and mineral resources from Myanmar, forming a mutually beneficial and stable industrial and trade cycle.

As a key landmark of Belt and Road cooperation, the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor has entered a fast-track development phase. A cluster of flagship projects, including the New Yangon City, the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone and the China-Myanmar Railway, have gradually taken shape, forming a solid framework for the construction of the corridor.

These major connectivity projects have effectively driven Myanmar's industrial upgrading, and improved local livelihoods, injecting strong impetus into cross-border economic integration.

During Tuesday's talks, Xi reiterated that the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor is a flagship project of the Belt and Road cooperation.

The two sides need to steadily advance the construction of major projects on the basis of ensuring safety and security, and support Myanmar in growing its economy and improving livelihoods, he said.

China, Xi added, stands ready to implement more "small and beautiful" assistance programs, and jointly tell the stories of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

China and Myanmar on Tuesday issued a lengthy joint statement on accelerating the building of a community with a shared future between the two countries to better benefit the people of both countries.

In a demonstration of the depth and breadth of bilateral relations, the two sides signed a number of cooperative documents, covering transport, science and technology, intellectual property rights, human resources development, public health and media.

Bilateral and multilateral law-enforcement cooperation to combat cross-border criminal activities was also highlighted during the visit, with China and Myanmar expressing their support for the establishment of an international alliance against telecom cyber fraud.

Over recent months, through joint law enforcement coordination, China and Myanmar have cracked down the telecom fraud criminal operations in northern Myanmar, effectively upholding peace and stability along the border as well as the safety of lives and property of people of both countries.

During the talks, Xi said the two sides need to continue cracking down on criminal activities including online gambling, telecom fraud and drug trafficking, and fully safeguard the interests and security of the two peoples.

For his part, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar stands ready to work closely with China to resolutely combat online gambling and telecom fraud and safeguard security and stability in the border areas.

Qu Jianwen, chief of the Yunnan Province Association for Southeast Asian Studies, wrote that the China visit by Myanmar's president vividly demonstrates the sound and growing momentum of bilateral cooperation.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-06-19/China-Myanmar-agree-to-deepen-pragmatic-cooperation-across-the-board-1O64ed6YbYI/p.html