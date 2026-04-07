Draup Named to Forbes' 2026 List of America's Best Startup Employers

Recognition builds on recent research and media coverage highlighting Draup's workforce intelligence data and insights on shifting talent strategies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Draup, a global leader in enterprise talent intelligence, announced today that it's been named to Forbes' 2026 list of America's Best Startup Employers, alongside companies such as Anthropic, Rippling and Ramp.

The seventh annual list, developed by Forbes in partnership with Statista, is based on an evaluation of 2,700 privately held U.S. companies, narrowed from more than 20,000 startups. To qualify, companies needed to have more than 50 employees, be founded between 2016 and 2023 and operate independently. In total, about 7 million data points were used to determine the final rankings, with the 500 highest-scoring companies selected for the final list.

"This recognition reflects the product-first, growth-oriented team we've built over time," said Vijay Swaminathan, CEO of Draup. "We've always put a strong emphasis on hiring people who want to move the work forward and are invested in the problems we're solving for our customers. When you get that right and pair it with an environment where they're empowered to do meaningful work, the results follow."

Draup has built a large and continuously evolving dataset on global talent and workforce trends, drawing on data from more than 1.6 million peer group companies, 1 billion professionals, 23,000 skills and 4 million career paths. That foundation is the result of a team focused on turning complex workforce data into usable insights for enterprise leaders as AI reshapes hiring, skills and workforce strategy. This has enabled Draup to lead conversations across business and technology media about how organizations worldwide are navigating these shifts.

Draup's CEO, Vijay Swaminathan, was recently featured in Forbes, discussing the hidden costs undermining enterprise AI ROI and why many organizations are struggling to translate investment into measurable outcomes.

In addition, Draup executives have been featured in CIO Dive, sharing insights from the company's Economics of Skills report, and in HR Dive, discussing findings from its Fortune 500 Hiring Trends analysis. Further recent coverage in TechTarget explored how generational shifts are shaping workforce readiness and the skills organizations need moving forward.

To view the full list of Forbes' 2026 America's Best Startup Employers, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/americas-best-startup-employers/.

Learn more about how Draup can help your organization turn data into workforce strategy at https://draup.com/.

About Draup:

Draup is a leading Talent Strategy Platform that delivers multi-dimensional global labor and market data to drive enterprises' Talent Intelligence, Work Redesign & Transformative Skills Architecture initiatives. Draup supports HR Leaders in optimizing their workforce strategies by helping them address evolving workforce needs, assess global talent & peer group landscape, and design career paths for long-term success. With real-time access to granular data and personalized insights, Draup empowers customers with actionable intelligence & recommendations to strengthen their talent strategies.

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