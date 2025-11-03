ICP DAS-BMP Redefines Medical Material Performance with Low-Migration and Low-Friction TPU at COMPAMED 2025

HSINCHU, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan-based manufacturer and supplier of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), is pleased to announce its participation in COMPAMED 2025, taking place from November 17 to 20 at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany. Visitors can find the ICP DAS-BMP team at Hall 8b, Booth C09-4.

The highlight of this year's exhibit will be two TPU innovations designed to address critical needs in medical device manufacturing: the Low-Migration Series and the Low-Friction Series.

The low-migration Arothane™ ARP-B20 TPU is ISO 10993 compliant and suitable for implantation up to 90 days. It minimizes additive migration during processing, helping catheters retain smooth surfaces throughout their shelf life, while offering 15 color options for flexible and customized design.

Another key focus will be the newly introduced Low-Friction Series, engineered with an inherently smooth surface that eliminates the need for additional coatings or post-processing treatments. Composed entirely of TPU and free from PFAS or plasticizers, this series delivers reliable long-term stability without surface exudation or additive migration. Its low-friction properties make it particularly well-suited for applications requiring smooth insertion, such as nasogastric tubes with guidewires, while also ensuring safety and performance during storage and use.

In addition, ICP DAS-BMP will showcase a broad TPU portfolio covering varied medical needs. The ARP, ALP, and ALC series serve most body-contact devices, with ARP-B20 and ALC-B40 qualified for 90-day implantation. For radiopaque applications, the ARP-W and ARP-WG series use 40–60% tungsten to enhance visibility in guidewires and thin-walled devices. The Engineering Arothane™ EARP series, known for clarity and strength, is ideal for orthodontics, Luer-Lock connectors, and other precision devices.

Together, these materials reflect ICP DAS-BMP's ongoing commitment to advancing safer, more reliable, and more versatile TPU solutions that enable medical device manufacturers to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare.

About ICP DAS-BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a leading TPU manufacturer and supplier based in Taiwan, is ISO 13485 certified and operates specialized laboratories focused on quality management. Leveraging over thirty years of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP employs smart factory practices to enhance product quality and expedite delivery times. The company is committed to responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://bmp.icpdas.com

