Ultima Markets and Inter Bring Their Partnership from Screen to Stadium

MILAN, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets celebrated its Regional Partnership for the Asian territory with FC Internazionale Milano (Inter), coming together in the heart of Milan. What began online came to life in the real world, where passion, performance and purpose met in celebration of a shared pursuit of excellence.

(Left to Right) Jack Li, Regional Business Director, Ultima Markets, Jean-Phiippe Mota, Board Director, Ultima Markets, Christian Vieri, Inter Legend, & Mark Goater, Director, Ultima Markets Inter Legend, Christian Vieri (left), with Ultima Markets’ Board Director, Jean-Philippe Mota (right) at Inter’s headquarters in Milan.

Held at Inter's headquarters, the occasion brought together leadership teams from both brands for a private tour of the Heritage and Trophy Rooms and the official signing ceremony in the Media Room. The celebrations culminated at San Siro Stadium, where guests watched Inter face Fiorentina in a Serie A fixture.

"Standing where football legends have made history reminds us that greatness is never accidental. It is earned through discipline, vision and unity," said Jean-Philippe Mota, Board Director, Ultima Markets. "Those are the same qualities that define how we serve our traders and shape our brand."

Announced on 29 August 2025, the partnership continued to evolve through shared values of integrity, precision and ambition. It also inspired A Champion's Journey, Ultima Markets' latest campaign that celebrates trading resilience and achievement through the lens of sport.

The Milan celebration followed another key milestone for Ultima Markets, whose UK entity Ultima Markets UK Limited recently received authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The achievement underscored the company's commitment to transparency, trust and global credibility.

From screen to stadium, Ultima Markets and Inter proved that true champions perform wherever ambition leads them.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is a licensed, award-winning, multi-asset broker offering access to over 250 CFD instruments across forex, commodities, indices and shares. The company was recently awarded Most Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Platform Europe 2025 and is the first CFD broker to join the UN Global Compact.

CFDs are complex instruments and involve a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you fully understand the risks before trading.

About Inter

FC Internazionale Milano (Inter), founded in 1908, is one of Europe's most storied football clubs, known for its rich history, iconic black-and-blue colors, and a legacy of domestic and international triumphs. With a global fanbase of more than 530 million worldwide and deep roots in football excellence, Inter continues to grow its presence across key regions worldwide.

SOURCE Ultima Markets Ltd