ZOOMLION Highlights Smart Hybrid Farming Solutions at AGRITECHNICA 2025

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) made a strong debut at AGRITECHNICA 2025, showcasing nine exhibits including host machines and agricultural implements. The display highlighted the company's latest achievements in hybrid and intelligent farming technology, reflecting its continued commitment to innovation and sustainability in global agriculture.

ZOOMLION presented four new energy machines in Hall 5: the DV3504, DQ2604, and DL1604 hybrid tractors, as well as the 480-horsepower H7-600E hybrid harvester. Designed for large-scale, intelligent, and sustainable farming, the hybrid tractors deliver strong power, fuel efficiency, and improved operator comfort across a 160–350 horsepower range.

The flagship DV3504 hybrid tractor features Zoomlion's proprietary MIDD distributed intelligent electric drive system, delivering 119 kN of traction and 227 L/min hydraulic output. It meets the high-power needs of large-scale farming, while also enhancing comfort with a sound-insulated cabin and air suspension seat.

A live demonstration of the Zoomlion DV3504 hybrid tractor was streamed from China, showing it performing autonomous harrowing operations. Powered by the Zpilot Pro system, the showcase highlighted Zoomlion's capability to optimize the entire agricultural process, from tillage and planting to crop management and harvesting.

The demonstration featured five simultaneous viewpoints: aerial drone footage, front and rear tractor cameras, an in-cab display, and the cloud-based management platform. Attendees observed the tractor autonomously generate optimal paths, execute various turning maneuvers including X-turns, and maintain centimeter-level accuracy through its multi-sensor fusion and high-precision positioning system.

The H7-600E harvester drew significant attention with its impressive performance data: 20% higher efficiency, over 30% reduction in operator workload, 70% fewer transmission components, over 50% improved reliability, and 30% lower energy consumption. As the world's first hybrid large-capacity intelligent combine harvester, it pairs a 480-horsepower engine with an 11.55 kWh battery, delivering peak output of more than 600 horsepower.

Zoomlion's German subsidiary RABE also introduced three new high-end implements: the SUPER ALBATROS intelligent plow, the PHOENIX T 600 tillage machine, and the PANDION M 500 disc harrow, offering comprehensive farming solutions tailored to a variety of soil conditions.

Liu Yuxin, General Manager of Zoomlion Agricultural Machinery, stated that the exhibition represents a significant step in the company's "High-End, International, New Energy" strategy. Dr. Fu Ling, Zoomlion Vice President and Chief Engineer, emphasized the importance of leveraging engineering machinery expertise to advance agricultural equipment toward hybridization and intelligence, contributing to more sustainable global farming.

SOURCE Zoomlion