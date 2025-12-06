Abu Dhabi signs agreements and explores opportunities to strengthen partnerships with India and Singapore

ABU DHABI, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi economic delegation, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), concluded a successful visit to India and Singapore, signing agreements and exploring opportunities to strengthen partnerships in various sectors.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development at Abu Dhabi Investment Forum Mumbai

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "Our visit to Singapore and India comes as we continue to strengthen ties with top trade partners and economic powerhouses around the globe, and lead conversations addressing trends and transformations to ensure a brighter future for our people. Impactful partnerships are key pillars of our 'Falcon Economy', which is accelerating Abu Dhabi's transition to smart, diversified, and sustainable economy, generating ample opportunities for talent, investors, and businesses.

Through progressive policies, a business-enabling ecosystem, world-class infrastructure and connectivity, and forward-looking regulations, Abu Dhabi has become a place where ambition meets opportunity. Attracted by the unique attributes of the emirate, talent, businesses, and investments in Abu Dhabi are growing in leaps and bounds".

H.E. Al Zaabi added: "In 2024, Singapore's investments in Abu Dhabi rose by 25%, with focus on manufacturing, education, construction, and professional, scientific, and technical activities, while Indian' companies operating in the emirate saw a 31% rise during the same period. Our economic ties with the two fast-growing economies are steadily increasing, and the discussions during the two visits focused on deepening partnerships in strategic economic sectors and clusters including life sciences, pharmaceuticals, AI, fintech, financial services, sustainable energy, logistics, and advanced industries".

The Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Mumbai provided a platform for Indian businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Abu Dhabi through direct engagements with key decision-makers in the emirate.

Addressing ADIF in Mumbai, H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India, said: "Today, the UAE and India partnership is entering one of its most dynamic chapters, where decades of trust and trade are converging with the technologies and opportunities of tomorrow. Abu Dhabi has established itself as a destination for the world's ambitious founders and enterprises to innovate, grow, and expand globally.

Through landmark initiatives such as the 'UAE-India Start-up Series', launched in June 2025, we are connecting India's extraordinary pool of talent with the UAE's strategic capital, global reach, and ecosystem that enables all to reach their full potential. UAE and India share appetite for opportunity and determination to shape the future. Together, we are creating a corridor where ideas, innovation, and investment can flow freely, and both our nations rise stronger."

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development