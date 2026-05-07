Acer Medical Expands AI Healthcare Footprint in Thailand, Strengthens Taiwan-Thailand Smart Healthcare through Collaboration with Thai-based New Eye Inc.

TAIPEI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing global challenges such as aging population and uneven distribution of healthcare resources, Acer Medical continues to drive clinical adoption of AI-powered solutions. Recently, Acer Medical partnered with Upsynergy Taiwan and Thailand-based New Eye Inc., a long-established leader in ophthalmic equipment, to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem in Thailand. This collaboration combines advanced ophthalmic devices, AI-assisted diagnostic systems (VeriSee), and telemedicine services, injecting new momentum into Thailand's healthcare system and shaping a cross-border smart healthcare ecosystem.

From left to right: Acer Medical Chairman and CEO Allen Lien; Neweye CEO MR. SOMYOT PONGSANGIAM; Neweye Vice President MRS. SURATTANA PONGSANGIAM; and Univision Taiwan General Manager Bryan Chiu.

Dr. Allen Lien, Chairman and CEO of Acer Medical, stated: "We are pleased to partner with New Eye and Upsynergy Taiwan to bring Taiwan's AI healthcare solutions to Thailand. Our focus is to integrate AI into real clinical practice and deliver meaningful impact. Through close collaboration with local partners, we can better address market needs and expand access to smart healthcare."

Deepening Local Engagement to Advance Diverse AI Healthcare Applications

Acer Medical is actively expanding its presence in Thailand. Its AI-driven ophthalmology solutions—spanning both software and hardware—have already obtained regulatory approval from the Thailand Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), marking a key milestone for market entry. Through strategic collaborations with New Eye and Upsynergy Taiwan, Acer Medical has achieved tangible progress in the Thai market:

Secured a government-led telemedicine AI healthcare project in Phuket Province across five hospitals, including leading regional hospitals.

Phuket Provincial Hospital's adoption of Acer Medical's ARC-1000 non-mydriatic fundus camera along with VeriSee DR, enhancing care for patients with diabetes through improved screening and monitoring.

Strengthening Partnerships to Unlock Future Growth

A delegation from New Eye Inc. recently visited Acer Medical headquarters, led by CEO Somyot Pongsangiam, to engage in in-depth discussions on expanding future collaboration. The partnership aims to introduce innovative smart healthcare solutions to meet Thailand's growing medical demands.

Somyot Pongsangiam, CEO of New Eye Inc., commented: "Taiwan is globally recognized for its strengths in ICT and AI innovation. We value this partnership with Acer Medical and Upsynergy Taiwan, and look forward to expanding into broader and deeper collaboration. Together, we aim to bring more advanced and accessible healthcare solutions to Thailand."

This collaboration marks another important milestone in Taiwan–Thailand smart healthcare cooperation. Acer Medical will continue to work closely with global partners, leveraging a strategy that integrates technology, local partnerships, and clinical implementation to accelerate the long-term development of AI healthcare worldwide and lead the wave of digital transformation in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Acer Medical