ACT Genomics Upgrades Clinically Recognized Genomic Test to 101-Gene Panel with 7-Day Turnaround

TAIPEI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Genomics today announced a significant upgrade to the ACTDrug® series, its next-generation sequencing (NGS) genomic profiling service. The updated panel now covers 101 clinically relevant genes and offers a seven-working-day turnaround time, designed to provide comprehensive genomic information to support physicians in making treatment decision for newly diagnosed patients with advanced or metastatic cancer.

ACTDrug Service Introduction (PRNewsfoto/ACT Genomics)

The upgraded ACTDrug® series is designed to deliver timely, actionable genomic insights at the time of diagnosis and initial treatment planning, when early treatment decisions can significantly impact patient outcomes. With broader gene coverage and faster reporting, clinicians can more efficiently identify relevant biomarkers and consider appropriate targeted or immunotherapy options earlier in the treatment pathway.

Backed by nearly a decade of real-world clinical use, ACTDrug® has supported more than ten thousand clinical cases across major medical centers in Taiwan and Asia. The service has been recognized by clinicians for its clinical relevance, and practical value in guiding treatment selection.

The expanded 101-gene panel includes biomarkers associated with:

Targeted therapies

Immunotherapy response

Drug resistance mechanisms

Emerging treatment strategies

In addition to the comprehensive ACTDrug® panel, ACT Genomics offers disease-specific subpanels for breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers. These targeted panels, ACTDrug® Breast, ACTLungTM, and ACTDrug® GI, are designed with gene content aligned to current treatment guidelines, enabling faster turnaround times and providing clinicians with an accessible and practical tool for identifying clinically actionable biomarkers.

ACT Genomics, a member of the Delta Group, is a leading provider of NGS technology in Asia. ACTDrug® continues to integrate ACT Genomics' proprietary bioinformatics pipelines and curated clinical knowledge bases, delivering physician-friendly reports that translate complex genomic data into clear, actionable insights for routine clinical practice. With this global release, ACT Genomics reinforces its commitment to advancing precision oncology by providing reliable, timely, and clinically meaningful genomic testing to support cancer care worldwide.

Availability Disclaimer

ACTDrug® testing services may not be available in all countries or regions. Service availability may vary depending on local regulatory requirements and laboratory service arrangements. Healthcare professionals should consult ACT Genomics or local authorized partners for information regarding availability in their region.

About ACT Genomics

ACT Genomics is a member of the Delta group. Specializing in genomic testing and bioinformatics solutions for oncology. By integrating next-generation sequencing (NGS), curated clinical databases, and expertise in tumor biology, ACT Genomics delivers actionable insights to support treatment selection, disease monitoring, and clinical decision-making in cancer care. Please visit the website for more information: https://www.actgenomics.com/

SOURCE ACT Genomics