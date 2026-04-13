AESC and NEXTES Sign 1.5 GWh Strategic Supply Agreement, Marking Japan's Largest Energy Storage Cell Order of 2026

Three-year deal to supply BESS cells for grid-scale deployments across Japan and international markets

TOKYO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AESC and NEXTES, a Japanese energy storage integrator, recently announced a three-year strategic supply agreement at SMART ENERGY WEEK in Tokyo. Under the agreement, AESC will supply 1.5 GWh of energy storage cells beginning in 2026 — the largest single ESS cell order placed in the Japanese market this year.

AESC and NEXTES Sign 1.5 GWh Strategic Supply Agreement

Japan's energy storage market demands rigorous JIS certification, compatibility with the country's unique grid frequency and voltage characteristics, and long-term performance commitments including capacity warranties of up to 20 years. AESC's track record in large-capacity energy storage cell production — leading the generational shift from 300+ Ah to 500+ Ah to 700+ Ah — combined with a comprehensive global certification portfolio spanning JIS (Japanese Industrial Standards), IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission standards), and UL (Underwriters Laboratories standards) and zero critical safety incidents across more than 100 GWh of cells delivered worldwide, were decisive factors in NEXTES's selection.

As NEXTES expands its project pipeline beyond Japan, AESC's manufacturing footprint across Asia, Europe, and North America — with 14 gigafactories in Japan, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain — enables both companies to serve diverse regional certification requirements and support long-term operational partnerships at scale. In Japan specifically, AESC's local R&D and manufacturing base in Yokohama provides NEXTES with direct access to technical support and supply chain proximity.

Japan's grid-scale energy storage market is projected to grow steadily, driven by accelerating renewable energy deployment and ongoing power market reform. The AESC-NEXTES partnership positions both companies to capture this growth with a supply chain built on proven safety, certified quality, and long-duration performance.

About AESC

AESC is a global leader in high-performance batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Founded in Japan in 2007 and headquartered in Yokohama, the company operates 14 gigafactories across Japan, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. In the energy storage sector, AESC has pioneered early mass production of ESS large-capacity cells exceeding 300Ah, 500Ah, and 700Ah, demonstrating clear technological leadership. To date, AESC has delivered over 100 GWh of energy storage cells across more than 400 projects in over 20 countries, partnering with leading global system integrators including Envision Energy, Fluence, Nidec, and NEXTES.

About NEXTES

Founded in 2008, NEXTES has developed advanced in-house technology for efficient lithium-ion battery control and offers a broad portfolio of lithium-ion battery solutions integrated with its proprietary systems. Guided by its mission "THE ADVENTURERS – Adventurers solving energy challenges for the coexistence of people and the planet," the company delivers long-life energy storage systems through its innovative technologies. With the growth of renewable energy, its solutions have been widely adopted for grid-scale energy storage and other applications. NEXTES is also actively engaged in battery reuse initiatives, working toward the realization of a sustainable society. Addressing global energy challenges through professional technical expertise, NEXTES is committed to building businesses for a sustainable future. As part of its growth strategy, the company officially rebranded from its former name, NExT-e Solutions Co., Ltd., to NEXTES on April 1, 2026.

SOURCE AESC