Alstom appoints Yann Maixandeau as Managing Director for East Asia

Yann Maixandeau will lead Alstom's operations in East Asia Cluster, covering Hong Kong , Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan , and Vietnam

, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, , and Vietnam With nearly two decades at Alstom, Yann has built extensive international leadership experience across strategy, operations, finance and project management in Singapore, Malaysia, India, South Africa, France and Brazil

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has appointed Yann Maixandeau as Managing Director for East Asia. Based in Singapore, Yann will oversee the company's operations and overall business performance across Alstom's East Asia cluster, which now spans eight markets, covering Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Yann Maixandeau, Managing Director, East Asia, Alstom

With more than 1,600 employees across eight locations and over four decades of regional presence, Alstom has established itself as a leading player in East Asia's rail sector. The company is supporting a wide range of transformative projects, from new metro lines and signalling modernisation to the deployment of greener and more efficient transport solutions.

Key references in the region include Bangkok's Pink and Yellow monorail lines, Taipei's Wanda–Zhonghe–Shulin and Circular lines, Hanoi Metro Line 3, and Manila Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) Cavite Extension. Alstom is also involved in delivering major strategic projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway Extension in the Philippines, KLIA's Automated People Mover (APM) system, signalling systems for Singapore's Circle Line and Thomson–East Coast Line, Hong Kong's LAR extension, and a long-term signalling services contract in South Korea.

"East Asia is one of the key growth engines for sustainable mobility worldwide. Rapid urbanisation and increasing demand for efficient, low-carbon transport solutions are creating significant opportunities. With our long-standing presence and strong local partnerships, Alstom is well positioned to support this transformation. I am honoured to lead this next chapter and to work with our teams and partners to drive sustainable growth in East Asia," said Yann Maixandeau, Managing Director, East Asia.

Yann has held leadership positions across Alstom and has developed extensive working experience across the Asia Pacific region, most recently serving as Managing Director for Singapore and Malaysia.

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About Alstom

Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026. For more information, please visit www.alstom.com

SOURCE Alstom