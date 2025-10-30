TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces that the AORUS PRIME 5 is now officially available. This high-performance desktop system is built on a new architecture with flagship-grade hardware, paired with GIGABYTE's signature cooling innovations and advanced fan technology. Designed to deliver exceptional speed and long-term reliability for gaming and multitasking, the AORUS PRIME 5 combines power, precision, and design with true plug-and-play simplicity.

AORUS PRIME 5 Desktop Systems Now Available Showcasing GIGABYTE’s Proven Reliability

The AORUS PRIME 5 not only features up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 graphics cards for multi-core and next-generation AI performance, but is also built entirely with GIGABYTE products, including a 2TB SSD and 32GB of high-speed RGB memory for lightning-fast responsiveness and seamless multitasking. This configuration embodies GIGABYTE's DNA of proven stability, even extending that excellence into a fully integrated cooling solution.

The new Hawk Fan design dramatically increases air pressure by up to 89% and airflow by 42%, while aerospace-grade wing-tip technology minimizes turbulence and noise. Working in tandem with liquid cooling and a high-airflow chassis ensures stable performance even under heavy workloads. The cooling-first design features an 80% mesh intake area and additional side vents that also enhance the glow of ARGB lighting.

The AORUS PRIME 5 offers a complete, seamless experience, providing an effortless, ready-built system crafted entirely with GIGABYTE's legendary products for gamers and creators alike. Sales availability may vary by region, pending the official launch schedules of local retailers and e-tailers. For detailed specifications and purchase options, please visit: AORUS PRIME 5 .

SOURCE GIGABYTE