Arcadis supports "The Chief Executive's 2024 Policy Address" in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, welcomes the initiatives recently outlined in "The Chief Executive's 2024 Policy Address", which aim to sustain efforts in land creation and boosting housing supply by simplifying procedures and reducing construction costs. Arcadis will fully support the implementation of these initiatives.

Create Land for New Developments and Streamline Procedures

The Government will continue to expedite land production to solve the land supply conundrum, not only for housing but for other uses. Land development procedures will be streamlined.

The Government will expedite the implementation of economic and housing-related projects in the Northern Metropolis. This year, land will be reserved for developing the Northern Metropolis University Town, the third medical school, and an integrated teaching hospital.

The Government will release four quality logistics sites in the Hung Shui Kiu/ha Tsuen NDA to expand high value-added logistics services. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen I&T Park in the Loop will be developed in two phases, starting at the end of this year. The Government will seek funding for the first-stage of San Tin Technopoles' infrastructure and begin construction works this year. The target is to deliver 20 hectares of new I&T sites in phases, beginning in 2026-27, for the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation's development and operation.

Adopting a Multi-Pronged Approach to Lower Construction Costs

The Project Strategy and Governance Office under the Development Bureau has been entrusted with leading a strategic study to identify major factors contributing to high construction costs and to devise improvement measures by drawing on experiences from Mainland China and internationally. Arcadis appreciates the study as an important step toward optimizing the use of public resources for infrastructure development and enhancing long-term competitiveness.

In response, William Fong, Head of Cost and Commercial Management for Hong Kong & Macau at Arcadis, said:

"The Government has been examining the factors influencing project costs while also assessing the respective impact of each factor. The dedicated efforts invested in this study demonstrate the Government's commitment to improving the efficiency of project delivery.

"In addition to streamlining land development procedures, we recognize the importance of promoting the adoption of innovative construction technologies and materials, implementing smart procurement strategies, and reassessing building design standards to enhance speed and efficiency. The effective execution of these measures will require collaboration from the Government, developers, consultants, contractors, and suppliers."

Align Hong Kong Building Design Standards with Guobiao

As Hong Kong reviews and potentially updates its building standards, we should consider aligning them with best practices and industry standards in Mainland China (Guobiao) and other prominent international cities. Hong Kong can play a key role in establishing unified construction design standards for the Greater Bay Area and promoting the use of high-quality and cost-effective construction materials. Leveraging its robust business presence, Arcadis is prepared to engage in this initiative and support to Building Technology Research Institute.

Enhancing Transport Infrastructure in the Northern Metropolis

With construction of Hung Shui Kiu Station and the Northern Link Main Line commencing, Arcadis is eager to advance to the next phase of preparations for the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link (Hung Shui Kiu-Qianhai) and initiate the detailed planning and design of the Northern Link Spur Line.

William Fong added: "As we witness progress of the Northern Metropolis Development Strategy and the enhanced connectivity between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the industry can seize opportunities in areas such as cost and project management, sustainability, and business advisory."

Continue to Promote Waste Reduction and Recycling

In 2025, Hong Kong will inaugurate the commissioning of I•PARK1, the city's first waste-to-energy facility with the capacity to process 3,000 tons of municipal solid waste daily.

The I•PARK1 project not only contributes to achieving the "Zero Landfill" goal but also spreadheads the adoption of innovative construction methods, including Modular Integrated Construction and the prefabrication of main electrical and mechanical equipment modules in Zhuhai.

William Fong concluded: "This construction approach has elevated both the quality and efficiency standards, setting a new benchmark in excellence and operational effectiveness."

About Arcadis

SOURCE Arcadis