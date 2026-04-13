Ardingly College Vietnam (ACVN) Partners with Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) to Launch "World Ready" Financial-Education Solution

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardingly College Vietnam Joint Stock Company, in collaboration with Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), officially announces the launch of a Financial–Education solution named "World Ready," exclusively designed for parents of students at Ardingly College Vietnam. This innovative financial solution aims to support families seeking international education for their children by enabling long-term financial planning with peace of mind, while preserving their initial capital for future educational stages beyond secondary school.

The first British boarding school and an ambition to become an international education hub in the Northwest. (PRNewsfoto/Ardingly College Vietnam) Ardingly College Vietnam Joint Stock Company, in collaboration with Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), announces the launch of a financial–education linked product named “World Ready.” (PRNewsfoto/Ardingly College Vietnam)

This marks the first time in Vietnam that a financial solution has been developed through a strategic partnership between a bank and an educational institution, offering a unique dual-benefit model for parents. Specifically, with an initial savings deposit (depending on the selected duration, programme, and study format), parents can enroll in the "World Ready" package, under which VPBank guarantees full payment of tuition fees and related expenses throughout the student's study period at Ardingly College Vietnam, with no additional costs incurred. Upon completion of the contracted programme, parents will receive back 100% of their initial principal, along with any remaining accrued interest (if applicable, depending on chosen options).

A key advantage of the programme is the full protection of the initial investment at a reputable financial institution, while shielding parents from any annual tuition fee increases. This ensures complete confidence in long-term financial planning for their children's education.

The "World Ready" Financial–Education package is also considered a practical, cost-efficient, and effective solution for corporations, including multinational companies operating in Vietnam, in designing educational benefit policies for their senior employees' children—particularly amid ongoing global uncertainties in exchange rates, interest rates, and operational costs.

"World Ready," the name of this integrated Financial–Education solution, is also the core slogan of Ardingly College Vietnam, reflecting its educational philosophy: preparing students to thrive in a dynamic and ever-changing world.

About Ardingly College Vietnam

Ardingly College Vietnam is an authentic British boarding school in Vietnam, developed through a partnership between Khoi Nguyen Investment Group (KNI) and Ardingly College UK—a prestigious British boarding school established in 1858. In the UK, Ardingly College ranks among the top 40 independent boarding schools and is recognized as a leading school for International Baccalaureate (IB) academic results.

Ardingly College Vietnam inherits a modern and well-equipped campus with a total investment of nearly VND 700 billion, formerly the Canada International School Lao Cai (CIS Lao Cai), developed by KNI and located in the administrative center of the former Lao Cai province. With strong infrastructure advantages, particularly its newly completed premium boarding facilities (as of October 2025), Ardingly College

Vietnam, as part of the global Ardingly College family, fully adopts the educational philosophy, operational model, quality standards, and distinctive British boarding system of Ardingly College UK.

Guided by the "World Ready" philosophy, Ardingly College Vietnam is committed to the holistic development of students in academics, skills, and character, preparing them for international higher education and to become global citizens in an ever-evolving world.

Academic Programmes

Ardingly College Vietnam currently offers two educational pathways, both available in day and boarding formats:

Bilingual Programme: Based on the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) curriculum from Grade 1 to Grade 12, integrated with English as a Second Language (ESL) following Oxford international standards. The programme leads to the Vietnamese High School Diploma.

International Programme: Based on the OxfordAQA curriculum from Grade 6 to Grade 12/Sixth Form, leading to IGCSE and A-Level qualifications.

Both programmes accept boarding students from Grade 6 (age 11) to Grade 12 (age 18), regardless of nationality or gender. The school is currently recruiting for its inaugural academic year 2026–2027 and is offering only 100 "World Ready" Financial–Education packages for first-year students.

SOURCE Ardingly College Vietnam