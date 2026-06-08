Arrivia and KrisFlyer Expand Partnership to Launch Cruise Redemptions with Miles

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- arrivia and KrisFlyer, the lifestyle rewards programme of the Singapore Airlines Group, are elevating member benefits with the launch of cruise bookings using KrisFlyer miles. This enhanced partnership offers KrisFlyer members expanded opportunities to utilise miles through KrisFlyer Cruise, arrivia's exclusive cruise platform. This enhanced partnership enables members to unlock high-value cruise holidays through KrisFlyer Cruise, arrivia's dedicated cruise platform, giving members more meaningful ways to use their miles. Now, members can redeem KrisFlyer miles on an extensive selection of cruise itineraries offered by over 40 world-leading cruise lines.

With this latest enhancement, members can redeem KrisFlyer miles for a cruise or combine miles and cash to unlock greater flexibility and access higher-value travel experiences, across over 30,000 itineraries operated by renowned cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean International, Disney Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and more. These sailings span destinations worldwide, including key growth regions such as Southeast Asia and Australia, reflecting rising demand for cruise travel.

KrisFlyer members can continue to earn 2 KrisFlyer miles for every USD 1 spent on cruise fares, creating an ecosystem where members can both earn and redeem within the same category, driving deeper engagement with the programme. John Williams, Chief Operating Officer (COO), arrivia International, said, "This partnership is about giving KrisFlyer members more meaningful ways to use their miles. Cruises represent one of the fastest-growing and highest-value travel categories, and by offering cruising as a redemption option to KrisFlyer members, we are enabling members to access more rewarding experiences while helping drive stronger engagement within the programme. With thousands of sailings globally and dedicated cruise specialists, we are making cruise more accessible than ever."

Easy Steps to Book a Cruise

Visit https://krisflyercruise.com Log in with KrisFlyer membership details Browse and select from thousands of itineraries Book online or connect with cruise experts for personalized assistance

The launch comes at a pivotal time, as cruising continues its strong growth trajectory globally and across Asia Pacific. In 2025, the cruise industry reached a record 37.2 million passengers worldwide, marking a 7.5% year-on-year increase, with continued momentum expected in the years ahead. As demand for cruise travel rises and repeat intent remains strong, KrisFlyer members can now enjoy a more seamless travel journey that extends beyond air travel into end-to-end holiday experiences at sea.

Social Media & Website

Instagram: @KrisflyerCruise

KrisFlyer Cruise Website: https://krisflyercruise.com/

ABOUT KRISFLYER:

KrisFlyer is the lifestyle rewards programme of the Singapore Airlines Group, with over 11.8 million members worldwide. Members enjoy extensive earn and redemption opportunities across flights, shopping, dining and travel experiences through Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop, Kris+, Pelago and more than 1,700 global partner brands.

ABOUT ARRIVIA:

arrivia is a global leader in travel loyalty and rewards solutions, helping brands expand redemption ecosystems and drive deeper member engagement through high-value travel experiences and technology-enabled loyalty solutions.

SOURCE arrivia