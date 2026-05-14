Asian Markets Reprice on Energy Shock as CFD Broker Mitrade Releases Free Trumponomics Ebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFD broker Mitrade today published Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026, an ebook tracing how a year of US trade policy and Middle East conflict has reshaped Asia's most-traded markets. The launch comes as the Japan-Korea Marker LNG, the regional gas benchmark, holds 51% above pre-Hormuz levels at $16.02 per MMBtu, the US Energy Information Administration noted in late April.

Days after that print, the squeeze widened on two sides. QatarEnergy extended its force majeure on long-term LNG deliveries through mid-June with the Strait of Hormuz still closed, Bloomberg reported on 4 May, leaving Asian importers reliant on spot pricing. Indonesia's manufacturing PMI slipped into contraction at 49.1 in April, with input cost inflation at a four-year high and selling prices at their fastest pace since 2013, S&P Global said in early May — the supply premium feeding through to Asian equity indices and the rupiah.

In response to 2026's climate, Mitrade's ebook addresses that cascade. Across five chapters, it examines how Trumponomics policy and the Iran war have impacted prices through commodities, industrial inputs and Asian currencies, why the same disruption registers differently across regional markets, and how news-driven moves often run ahead of underlying data.

"For Asian traders, distance from Washington and the Middle East is no protection. US decisions and geopolitical shifts impact Asian markets. Mitrade's ebook walks through the Trump administration's flashpoints, explains how markets reacted, and shows how trader psychology may amplifies price swings. All so market participants can better understand the next shockwave rather than speculate," said Kevin Lai, VP, Mitrade Group.

"Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026" is available today as a free resource, part of Mitrade's effort to support informed trading.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), UAE's CMA (20200000397), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23). The group democratises market access, connecting 7M+ traders to 970+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares.

The platform offers microsecond execution, tight spreads, advanced risk mitigation, and multi-device compatibility, ensuring an intuitive trading experience tailored to every trader.

Trading involves risks. This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

SOURCE Mitrade Group