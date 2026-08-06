Mitrade Wins 2026 AI Broker of the Year as Upgraded MitradeGPT Model Launches in Asia

BANGKOK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFD broker Mitrade received Global Business Magazine's 2026 AI Broker of the Year award as its upgraded MitradeGPT model goes live in selected Asian markets. The launch comes as retail investors increasingly rely on AI to research markets, raising questions about how clearly and accurately financial information is presented.

Asian traders face abundant market information, yet the stories that matter can be difficult to follow. Finimize's Q3 2026 Modern Investor Pulse, based on 2,808 retail investors globally, found that 27.6% of Asian respondents used AI for investment research daily, versus 15.9% worldwide.

For Mitrade, which already offers proprietary AI technology on its trading platform, the focus is on improving how market news is organised and presented so traders can more easily understand coverage related to the instruments they trade or follow.

Now available for Asian traders, the upgraded MitradeGPT experience places the tool within the platform's news section rather than in a standalone module. The new model summarises more coverage, groups related stories and categorises news by bullish, bearish or neutral sentiment. Its underlying technology has also been rebuilt and is designed to reduce hallucinations.

"Online market information can be daunting for traders when news and commentary are scattered or one-sided," said Kevin Lai, vice president of Mitrade Group. "Without a fuller picture, useful information can be hard to separate from hype. Our goal is to bring related news, contrasting views and educational context together, making the wider story easier to consume and understand for our trader community."

The broker has also recently received Global Business Review Magazine's Most Trusted CFD Broker – Global 2026 and World Business Stars Magazine's Best New CFD Broker LATAM 2026 and Most Reliable Broker Global 2026.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), UAE's CMA (20200000397), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23). The group democratises market access, connecting 7M+ traders to 1,000+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares.

The platform offers millisecond execution, tight spreads, advanced risk mitigation, and multi-device compatibility, ensuring an intuitive trading experience tailored to every trader.

Trading involves risks. This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

SOURCE Mitrade Group