Binggrae to Participate in THAIFEX 2026, Asia's Largest Food Trade Exhibition

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binggrae, South Korea's leading food company, announced its participation in THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, Asia's premier international food and beverage trade exhibition.

Binggrae is renowned for its diverse product lineup, including the best-selling Banana Flavored Milk, Yoplait—the first spoonable yogurt in Korea introduced through a technical partnership with Sodima—and the iconic Melona ice bar. Since its founding in 1967, Binggrae has become a household name in Korea.

A bird's eye view of the booth of Binggrae 'THAIFEX 2026'

The company will operate a promotional booth (2-W01) at the exhibition, taking place from May 26 to 30 in Bangkok, Thailand. Through meetings with global distributors and buyers visiting the exhibition, the company aims to enhance brand awareness of its products and lay the groundwork for expanding distribution channels across Southeast Asia. This will mark Binggrae's third consecutive year of participation in the event.

Binggrae has been exporting its ice cream products including Melona and Samanco to Thailand since 2007. These items are currently sold at premium supermarket chains such as Gourmet Market, Tops Market, Foodland, and Max Valu. The company also continues to broaden its key product lineup while strengthening consumer engagement through online marketing initiatives.

Looking ahead, Binggrae plans to accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia by securing broader distribution across Thailand. The company intends to strengthen brand recognition for its ice cream portfolio through targeted marketing campaigns, with Melona at the forefront. The initial focus of these efforts will be on promoting the newly launched Pistachio flavor of Melona as the primary target.

Furthermore, Binggrae will introduce new export-exclusive Banana Flavored Milk products designed for ambient distribution, further diversifying its offerings in the region. This year, the company plans to launch new variants of the product line—Taro and Chestnut—tailored to the Thai market, while focusing on expanding exports of ambient products across Southeast Asia. Binggrae is also set to expand sales of Halal-certified products in Muslim-majority markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Meanwhile Binggrae operates an official global YouTube channel, O My Guide (www.youtube.com/@OMG_omyguide), which features engaging K-food content tailored to international audiences.

A representative from Binggrae stated, "Through our participation in THAIFEX 2026, we aim to accelerate our entry into the Southeast Asian market and further expand our global business."

SOURCE Binggrae