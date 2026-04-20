Q1 2026 Highlights:

BingX launched the TradFi Market, delivering a multi-asset suite of stocks, indices, commodities, and forex, with over 100 traditional assets on offer.

BingX TradFi was integrated with BingX's full ecosystem of perpetual futures, copy trading, VIP, AI tools and more, with its trading volume peaking at a 50% share in Q1.

BingX AI surpassed 5 million users in Q1, with over 57 million cumulative queries resolved.

AI Claw and AI Skills Hub joined BingX AI in Q1, offering real-time trading signals and new ways to interact with markets.

BingX VIP updated "Access More. Go Further." mission, enhancing accessibility, performance, and rewards for advanced users.

BingX VIP saved users over $700,000 in trading fees.

PANAMA CITY, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today released its Q1 2026 review, highlighting momentum across its AI-driven, Tradfi ecosystem. The quarter was defined by the launch of the BingX TradFi Market and continued expansion of the BingX AI suite, alongside strong user feedback to its VIP program enhancements.

BingX Reports Strong Q1 2026 Growth as AI Users Surpass 5 Million and TradFi Hits 50% of Volume

In Q1, BingX officially launched its TradFi Market, marking a significant step in bridging traditional finance and crypto trading. The platform now supports over 100 TradFi assets across commodities, forex, stocks, and indices. At its peak during the quarter, TradFi trading accounted for 50% of BingX's total volume, reflecting strong user demand for diversified markets within a unified trading environment. Fully integrated across the BingX ecosystem, TradFi capabilities extend into perpetual futures, copy trading, AI-powered tools, and VIP benefits, enabling users to manage their trading efficiently through one platform.

BingX continued to advance its position as the first AI-native crypto exchange, with two key products launched in Q1: BingX AI Claw and the BingX AI Skills Hub. AI Claw delivers real-time, cross-validated trading signals with explainable insights, while the AI Skills Hub introduces a new interaction layer through AI agents capable of executing trades, analyzing markets, and managing accounts using natural language. Adoption of BingX AI surpassed a total of 5 million users in Q1, with over 57 million queries resolved, underscoring users' growing reliance on AI-driven trading support.

BingX VIP also saw strong growth through the "Access More. Go Further." update, improving accessibility, performance, and rewards for advanced users. $1.4 million airdrops has been delivered, while optimized execution mechanisms helped users save over $700,000 in trading fees. With expanded entry pathways, enhanced benefits, and integration across both crypto and TradFi markets, BingX VIP continues to evolve as a comprehensive premium trading ecosystem.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX