PERTH, Australia, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Boao Forum for Asia Perth Conference on July 27, Li Donglin, Chairman of CRRC Zhuzhou Institute, joined global political and business leaders to share the company's strategy for scaling green industries through proprietary technologies and application-driven innovation.

Boao Forum: CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Outlines Core Technologies and Application-Driven Innovation for Green Industry Growth

Discussing how to move innovation from the laboratory to commercial deployment, Li argued that real-world industrial settings should determine technology priorities. He cited partnerships with XCMG Group and Australian mining giant Fortescue as examples. Together they are creating integrated green value chains linking mines, railways and shipping—for example, using renewable energy to power electric locomotives and producing ammonia and methanol from renewable hydrogen for marine fuel. These system-level applications, Li said, create the real-world demand that drives innovation.

"The economics of a project ultimately determine whether green innovation can scale globally," Li said. He stressed that investors focus on profitability and long-term value. To that end, the company is raising R&D spending to improve the efficiency of green energy conversion and drive unit costs down to globally competitive levels.

A flagship Chinese player in high-end equipment and green energy, CRRC Zhuzhou Institute has long honed its power conversion and control technologies. These have been widely deployed in high-speed rail and extended into wind turbines, solar inverters, and energy storage, performing reliably even in harsh environments from deserts to mining sites.

As renewables account for a growing share of electricity generation, the company is investing in grid-forming technology and advanced power system equipment to strengthen grid stability and renewable integration.

"A sustainable green future requires not just industrial competitiveness but tight coordination across the global supply chain," Li concluded. As an active participant in the next phase of global green-industry cooperation, CRRC Zhuzhou Institute looks forward to working more closely with partners around the world, building on its technological expertise and industrial scale. The goal is to strike the right balance between deployment, safety, and growth—and in doing so, advance the sustainability of the global green sector.

About CRRC Zhuzhou Institute

CRRC Zhuzhou Institute is a high-tech company specializing in power conversion and control technologies. Its operations span rail transit, renewable energy (wind, solar, energy storage, and hydrogen), and industrial applications. The company has developed an integrated green industry cluster that covers power generation, grid, load, and storage within a unified framework.

SOURCE CRRC Zhuzhou Institute