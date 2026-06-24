Bringing the heritage of British boarding education to Vietnam

HANOI and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The event "The Boarding School Formula" took place on June 18, 2026 at the British Ambassador's Residence in Hanoi. The event was honoured by the presence of His Majesty's The Excellency Iain Frew- Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in Vietnam, who attended and delivered the opening remarks.

Earlier, on June 16, 2026, an event of the same name was held at the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, with opening remarks delivered by Ms. Alexandra Smith- British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City.

The speakers shared insights into the heritage of the UK's long-established boarding school education tradition; the gap between traditional education models and the evolving expectations for the future workforce; the educational philosophy, core values, and nurturing approach of Ardingly College- a British boarding school with more than 168 years of heritage; and the long-term vision of ACVN in continuing and advancing the legacy of excellence associated with British boarding education in Vietnam.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Iain Frew said: "The United Kingdom and Vietnam share a long-standing and steadily strengthening partnership in education, which was recently highlighted as one of the key pillars under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership upgrade, during General Secretary To Lam's visit to the UK last October".

According to the Ambassador, the establishment of Ardingly College Vietnam is both significant and forward-looking. It represents the expansion of a distinguished British educational tradition dating back to 1858, while aligning closely with Vietnam's educational priorities and aspirations. "Vietnam has set a clear direction: to equip its young people with global competencies, strong language skills, and the ability to succeed in an international environment. Initiatives like this contribute directly to that vision. The United Kingdom is proud to support international education partnerships that promote academic excellence, innovation, and opportunity. We see collaborations such as this as mutually beneficial, strengthening ties between our countries and helping to prepare young people for a shared future", Ambassador Iain Frew emphasised.

Earlier, Ms. Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, offered a message to prospective parents considering a British education for their children: "In choosing a British education, you are not simply choosing a school or a system- you are choosing a legacy. A legacy of excellence, of opportunity, and of belief in what your child can become".

Ardingly College Vietnam was inaugurated in January 2023 in Lao Cai Province, with a total investment of approximately £20 million. The school currently enrols more than 200 students and delivers the OxfordAQA curriculum, leading to IGCSE qualifications (Years 9-11) and A Levels (Years 12-13). The school offers UK-standard boarding education for boys and girls aged 11 to 18 from all nationalities.

For more information, please visit our Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ArdinglyCollegeVN

SOURCE Ardingly College Vietnam