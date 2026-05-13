Cathay United Bank Cambodia Strengthens Digital Finance With Launch of CUBC Merchant App

Boosting operational efficiency through integrated KHQR payment collection and merchant management features

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a decade of experience in the Cambodian market, Cathay United Bank Cambodia (CUBC) has launched a wide range of diversified and innovative financial services to meet local market trends and business needs. In light of the recent sharp rise in digital payments in Cambodia, the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) launched KHQR, a standardized QR code payment system that has gone on to dominate the local market and become an indispensable payment collection tool for businesses. Recognizing this trend, CUBC launched the CUBC Merchant App, a merchant management platform incorporating KHQR features to assist businesses in optimizing their payment collection and operational efficiency, making CUBC the first Taiwanese bank to provide such services.

The CUBC Merchant App integrates KHQR payment collection and operational management features, allowing businesses to manage transactions, optimize daily payment collection, and enhance operational efficiency through a single app, resulting in a new and improved digital experience for customers. (Picture provided by Cathay United Bank)

The CUBC Merchant App focuses on integrated management, operational insights, and payment collection efficiency, enabling businesses to simultaneously manage multiple branches with ease. In addition to centralizing payment collection, businesses can control user access to the app. The CUBC Merchant App also includes extensive transaction records that allow businesses to analyze operational performance and trends. As for payment collection features, the app supports the generation of dynamic and static KHQR payment codes which, together with real-time transaction notifications, enable businesses to collect payments with ease and speed.

CUBC General Manager Kevin Yeh noted, "The Cambodian market has long been a key focus for Cathay United Bank. The launch of the CUBC Merchant App aims to integrate digital tools for payment collection and operational analysis, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and creating new growth opportunities alongside the development of digital payment systems". Kevin Yeh further stated, "For the future, CUBC will support small and medium-sized enterprises and businesses through digital financial innovation and local investment, enabling Cambodia's digital economy and financial ecosystem to grow and thrive".

Kevin Yeh remarked that following the 2023 launch of the CUBC mBanking App, which supported local transfers and KHQR payment services, and the 2025 launch of the CUBC Payment Link Portal (CPL), CUBC has continued its efforts to expand application scenarios for payment collection and cross-border funds. The debut of the CUBC Merchant App enhances payment collection and operational management services, marking a step forward in creating a comprehensive digital financial service system. Furthermore, CUBC recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new head office building in Phnom Penh earlier this March, demonstrating its long-term commitment and confidence in the local market. As a key hub for CUBC's future operations, the new head office is intended to enhance service capacity and support market strategies.

Cathay Financial Holdings has provided financial services to Taiwan for over six decades and has set its sights on expanding across the Asian market. As of now, it operates 969 business locations throughout Asia and provides services to over 15.3 million customers. Cathay United Bank, a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings, has distinguished itself in the international arena, establishing over 67 business locations across 11 regions. With branches and representative offices in nine countries, including Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia, the Bank has cemented its position as one of the leading Taiwanese banks in the ASEAN market. Going forward, CUBC will remain committed to its principles of prudent management and digital financial innovation. By combining local operations with international resources, CUBC aspires to help both customers and businesses grow and thrive, driving the momentum for Cambodia's financial market growth.

SOURCE Cathay United Bank