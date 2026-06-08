XUZHOU, China, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG recently launched XCMG CONNECT globally during the 8th XCMG International Customer Festival in Xuzhou. From equipment monitoring to AI-assisted diagnosis and global service coordination, XCMG CONNECT supports smarter, faster, and more connected equipment management for global users.

Built around XCMG ONE, Maia, and HANYUN OS, XCMG CONNECT connects equipment, data, service, and jobsite management into one digital service ecosystem through XCMG's "one body, two wings" digital architecture.

Connect Every Customer, Every Machine, Every Jobsite: XCMG CONNECT Reshapes Industrial Service Ecosystem

One unified portal connecting every global customer, one smart matrix powering every construction scenario

Maia, XCMG's multilingual and collaborative AI intelligent agent, combines deep learning with engineering expertise to deliver equipment diagnostics, automated fault detection, and data‑driven operational optimization. Accessible via XCMG's self‑developed AI smart screen, Maia offers natural human‑machine interaction like a dedicated engineering expert accompanying every customer.

XCMG ONE is a dedicated mobile application designed for overseas end users, integrating the core capabilities of the Maia intelligent agent to drive the digital transformation from traditional equipment management to AI-powered smart services. Through XCMG ONE, customers can access full lifecycle intelligent services including equipment monitoring, work order management, fault alerts, service maintenance, real-time industry updates, and global coordination — all from a single device.

As a unified global portal, the app connects every customer, every machine, and every jobsite across the world, from rotary drilling rigs and mining equipment to oil-pipe pump trucks. With XCMG ONE, all processes are literally "at your fingertips."

Meanwhile, HANYUN OS is the intelligent backbone of XCMG's service ecosystem, unifying 18 major construction scenarios into a smart digital matrix that connects equipment, jobsites, and management. This enables data to grow and be reused across applications. The result is higher efficiency (shorter cycles, smoother workflows, less idle time), cost optimization (lower OPEX, less fuel, fewer breakdowns, less on‑site labor), and enhanced safety (fewer accidents, real‑time alerts, standardized operations) to empower every jobsite worldwide.

"XCMG will continue to deepen the integration of AI and construction machinery, enabling smart services to reach across oceans and making global collaboration more seamless and responsive. Looking ahead, we look forward to joining hands with every customer and every partner to build a smarter, more efficient, and more boundless industrial ecosystem, achieving true value win-win in the digital era," said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery.

SOURCE XCMG