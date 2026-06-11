Cynosure Lutronic's XERF™, Worldwide Adoption Accelerates, Now 3x Faster

Now among the fastest-scaling monopolar RF devices worldwide, XERF™ has more than tripled its pace of adoption in recent months with Asia-Pacific and North America leading the surge.

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure Lutronic's XERF™, the world's first multifrequency monopolar RF device for non-invasive structural skin tightening, has surpassed 2,000 installed units worldwide in less than 2 years after launching in Korea in May 2024, with the second 1,000 installations achieved 3X faster than the first.

XERF™ Ambassador Shin Hye Park with the XERF™, a dual-frequency monopolar RF device for non-invasive structural skin tightening XERF™ consumer campaign at Siam Center, Bangkok, one of several branded out-of-home activations bringing non-invasive structural skin tightening into everyday consumer conversation across Asia-Pacific XERF™ Structural Skin Tightening treatment

"XERF has one of the strongest trajectories in our portfolio, and the pace of adoption is a clear signal of growing confidence in the technology. We are seeing medical aesthetic clinics move quickly to become the first in their local markets to offer XERF, driven by unprecedented patient demand and the treatment's strong reputation for innovation, comfort, and clinically proven results. With continued investment and rollout into more markets, we are positioning XERF to lead the skin tightening category globally," said Hagar Spits, SVP of Global Business Strategy, Cynosure Lutronic.

In the United States, XERF has consistently led Google search interest among monopolar RF devices, underscoring rapidly growing consumer awareness and demand for advanced multi-depth, non-invasive skin tightening treatments with no downtime. Across Asia-Pacific, XERF has built a visible market presence in Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines and Australia, supported by branded out-of-home activations and clinic-level engagement that have brought non-invasive structural skin tightening into everyday consumer conversation.

XERF™ is a dual-frequency monopolar RF system, combining 6.78 and 2 MHz to deliver controlled energy to multiple depths, selectively heating the fibrous septa for structural skin tightening. Enhanced by Wave Fit™ pulse technology, integrated cooling, and real-time temperature monitoring, XERF provides a precise, effective and safe skin tightening treatment without needles and numbing.

The system enables three-level depth control with ten energy levels, allowing practitioners to target shallow, mid, and deep tissue within a single session. Its patented* Spider Pattern Effector ensures uniform RF energy distribution, reducing edge overheating and improving safety across larger treatment areas.

Real-Time Temperature Monitoring uses 5 sensors to monitor skin surface temperatures, and the Integrated Cryogen Delivery cooling protects the epidermis whilst enhancing patient comfort.

Notes to Editors

Search interest data referenced in this release is based on Google Trends, United States, for the three-month period from 28 Feb to 28 May 2026, comparing XERF against four other leading non-invasive skin tightening devices.



* XERF Spider Pattern Effector is protected by patents granted in South Korea (Patent No. 10-2867360) and Japan (Patent No. 7846168).

About Cynosure Lutronic

Cynosure Lutronic is a global leader in energy-based dermatology and medical aesthetic technologies, shaping the future of skin health. With a mission to empower people to feel confident in their skin, we deliver intelligent, results-driven solutions across laser, RF, IPL, LED, and EMS platforms.

Backed by more than three decades of innovation, and over 100,000 installed systems worldwide, we combine advanced engineering, breakthrough clinical insights, and manufacturing excellence to raise the standard in safety, precision, and efficacy.

With 1,100 employees across North America, EMEA, and APAC, and a diversified portfolio spanning skin tightening, revitalization, resurfacing, hair removal, vascular procedures, and more, Cynosure Lutronic partners with providers globally to deliver quality outcomes and exceptional patient experiences.

SOURCE Cynosure Lutronic