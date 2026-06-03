BANGKOK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang strengthened its global brand presence through an integrated booth featuring Jongga, Ofood, and Mamasuka at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026, Asia's largest food trade exhibition, held in Bangkok.

At the exhibition, Daesang presented an integrated brand portfolio featuring the No.1* kimchi brand Jongga, global food brand Ofood, and Indonesian local brand Mamasuka. The company attracted interest from global buyers by showcasing products across four strategic categories: kimchi, seaweed, sauces, and home meal replacement (HMR) products.

Daesang Showcases Global Brands at Asia’s Largest Food Trade Show THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026

*Based on Nielsen Korea sales volume and sales value, 2007–2025

The Daesang booth attracted more than 13,000 visitors during the exhibition, resulting in business opportunities and export discussions with global buyers. Major Southeast Asian buyers, including Thailand's leading retailer CP AXTRA's hypermarket chains Makro and Lotus's, as well as Big C and Tops, visited the booth to discuss distribution and product listings. Buyers from Europe, India, the Middle East, and other regions also visited, leading to discussions on new partnerships.

The tasting programs reflecting local food culture were well received. The Mat Kimchi Seafood Salad, made with Jongga Mat Kimchi produced at Daesang's Vietnam facility, received positive feedback for its combination of kimchi's crisp texture and local ingredients. Ofood Cup Tteokbokki and Hotlava Chicken Stir-Fry, prepared using halal-certified Mamasuka Hotlava Sauce, were also praised for appealing to Southeast Asian consumers while preserving authentic Korean flavors.

Mamasuka's Gochujang Paste was selected for "New to Market Street," the exhibition's innovation showcase, drawing buyer interest. Developed as a halal-certified Korean-style base sauce targeting the global street food market, the product received favorable reviews for delivering gochujang's signature sweet and spicy flavor. "New to Market Street" features products launched within the past year that reflect market trends.

Localized products such as Mamasuka GimBori, developed for Southeast Asia's growing single-person household market, also attracted attention. Daesang also drew visitors through illustrations highlighting each brand's heritage and production capabilities backed by international quality certifications, including halal certification.

Building on the global network established through this exhibition, Daesang aims to achieve KRW 1 trillion in combined sales from its Southeast Asian subsidiaries by 2030.

Jungbae Lim, CEO of Daesang, said, "This exhibition showcased the strength of Daesang's brands to global buyers. We will continue to expand the reach of K-Food through products that combine authentic Korean flavors with local consumer preferences."

SOURCE Daesang