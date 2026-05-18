SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang announced its participation in THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026, Asia's premier food trade exhibition, to be held in Bangkok from May 26 to 30 local time. Jointly organized by Thailand's DITP, TCC, and Koelnmesse, this year's event is the largest on record, spanning 140,000 square meters with 3,300 exhibitors and 88,000 expected buyers.

Daesang to Showcase Global Food Leadership at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026

At the exhibition, Daesang will highlight four strategic categories: kimchi, seaweed, sauces, and home meal replacement (HMR) products. The company aims to solidify its global presence by leveraging the localization expertise it has built through decades of operations in Indonesia and Vietnam. Daesang's pavilion will integrate a trio of brands to highlight the company's heritage and identity.

Led by the No.1* kimchi brand Jongga, global food brand Ofood, and Indonesian local brand Mamasuka, Daesang will prominently feature representative products from each brand. Mamasuka's flagship products, with a strong Indonesian presence, are expected to draw attention. The halal-certified Hotlava Sauce is versatile for dipping and stir-fries, while GimBori seaweed, enjoyed with nasi goreng, is a convenient, crispy snack for single-person households.

*Based on Nielsen Korea sales 2007-2025

Daesang will also showcase popular products manufactured at its Vietnam production facility, including Jongga Mat Kimchi and Ofood Cup Tteokbokki, while demonstrating their business potential in local markets through various menu applications. Tasting programs featuring dishes such as Mat Kimchi Seafood Salad, which highlights the crunchy texture of Jongga Mat Kimchi, as well as Tteokbokki and Hotlava Beef Stir-Fry, will be operated to emphasize Daesang's differentiated product competitiveness to local buyers.

The booth design will reflect the diverse cultural characteristics of Southeast Asia by visually presenting the wide-ranging product lineups of Jongga, Ofood, and Mamasuka, along with key strengths such as local production capabilities and international quality certifications. Through this, Daesang aims to showcase its diverse global brands that maintain their core identity while expanding in harmony with local food cultures.

To further enhance brand immersion, touchscreen displays will be installed along the exhibition walls and dedicated consultation areas staffed by professionals will be operated throughout the pavilion to facilitate meaningful business discussions with buyers.

Jungbae Lim, CEO of Daesang, said, "Our participation in THAIFEX-Anuga 2026 is a pivotal opportunity to demonstrate our brand competitiveness to buyers from around the world. Daesang's localization strategies in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Vietnam, will continue to elevate the global status of K-Food."

SOURCE Daesang Corporation