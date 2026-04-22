Dawn Medical Technologies Acquires Controlling Interest in Pinnacle Health in Vietnam

Strategic entry into high-growth Vietnam market

Combines Dawn's product sourcing capabilities with Pinnacle Health's established local presence and market expertise

Advances Dawn's mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable medical technologies across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Medical Technologies ("Dawn"), CBC Group's MedTech commercialization platform, today announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in Pinnacle Health Equipment Joint Stock Company ("Pinnacle Health"), one of Vietnam's largest and most established full-service MedTech distributors. This strategic transaction marks Dawn's entry into the fast-growing Vietnamese market and CBC Group's first acquisition in the MedTech space in Southeast Asia.

Backed by CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, Dawn is building a leading MedTech commercialization platform that connects upstream sourcing capabilities with downstream commercial excellence to expand access to high-quality, affordable medical solutions across emerging markets anchored in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2015 by Ms. Jade Le, Pinnacle Health has earned a strong reputation for deep product expertise and high quality customer service. Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, the company represents leading global MedTech companies, and serves hospitals and clinics nationwide. With Vietnam's healthcare expenditure expected to grow at 8 – 9% annually, the acquisition provides Dawn with an immediate, scaled, and highly respected local platform.

Arjun Sarker, CEO of Dawn, said: "Acquiring a controlling interest in Pinnacle Health is a pivotal milestone in our regional expansion. Jade and her team have built an outstanding business with a commanding market position. We have strong confidence in Jade's leadership and look forward to combining Dawn's sourcing strength and operational playbook with Pinnacle's local excellence to accelerate growth and bring more life-changing medical technologies to patients in Vietnam."

Jade Le, CEO and Founder of Pinnacle Health, said: "I am truly excited to partner with Dawn and CBC Group as we enter a new phase of growth for Pinnacle. With their deep healthcare expertise and shared long-term vision, we are well-positioned to accelerate our expansion, strengthen our capabilities, and elevate the standards of care we bring to the market.

Most importantly, this partnership enables us to deepen our commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to advanced medical solutions for the people of Vietnam."

Fu Wei, CEO of CBC Group, said: "This acquisition through Dawn underscores our deep commitment to Southeast Asia. Vietnam is a high-growth market with substantial unmet needs. We are delighted to establish our footprint here with a platform of Pinnacle's calibre and are excited about the opportunity to continue expanding our presence to serve underserved communities and shape the future of healthcare in the region."

This acquisition aligns with Dawn's strategy to lead MedTech commercialization in the region by consolidating fragmented markets and leveraging regulatory and commercial excellence across Asia to improve access to critical medical technologies.

About Dawn Medical Technologies

Dawn is a leading MedTech commercialization platform, focused on increasing access to high-quality, affordable medical technologies across emerging markets anchored in Southeast Asia. The company leverages deep regulatory expertise and a differentiated sourcing model to serve underserved markets. Dawn is a portfolio company of CBC Group.

About Pinnacle Health

Pinnacle Health is a leading full-service MedTech commercialization platform in Vietnam, providing distribution, sales, marketing, and regulatory services for a portfolio of global medical device manufacturers. With a team of ~50 professionals and a strategic nationwide footprint, Pinnacle is a trusted partner in the Vietnamese healthcare ecosystem.

About CBC Group

Headquartered in Singapore, CBC Group ("CBC"), Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, is committed to creating value and integrating global resources. Founded in 2014, with an AUM of US$10.5 billion, CBC has a leading team of investment, industry and portfolio management professionals headquartered in Singapore with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and New York, Seoul, London and presence in Boston, San Diego, San Francisco and Tokyo. CBC focuses on platform-building, buyout, credit and growth-focused opportunities across multiple core areas within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical and biotech, medical technology and healthcare services.

CBC is committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovation and talent. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, its unique "investor-operator" approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyse innovation, and improve efficiency in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide.

For more information on CBC Group, please visit www.cbridgecap.com/

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SOURCE CBC Group