Disruptive AI Trader, AlgosOne.ai Has Major Technological Breakthrough

AlgosOne's AI trading solution takes a leap forward with new architecture that reduces risk and increases yields

PRAGUE, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlgosOne.ai is pleased to announce a system upgrade that enhances performance and boosts client profits. The new AlgosOne solution does for trading what ChatGPT4o did for text and Sora and Kling did for video.

Exploiting new, advanced deep-learning capabilities, developed in-house, AlgosOne's upgraded algorithms are now basing decisions on larger and more diverse multimodal data sources. With broader access to real-time, high-quality data, the new self-correcting version of the AI learns from its past activity, and is able to detect potentially high-risk and high-probability trades, with greater predictive accuracy. As a result, AlgosOne's already unmatched trade success rate is now almost 10% higher, reaching 90% for some users.

Eray Erdogan, AlgosOne's Community Relations Manager stated: "We're delighted to be harnessing the power of next-generation neural network architecture and groundbreaking attention-based models to fulfill our core mission, making the markets accessible to everyone, with no coding, strategy creation or trade execution required."

Another AlgosOne innovation in 2024 is high-yield trading accounts. They are locked for periods of 24-36 months and all trades are auto-approved, so clients don't need to confirm certain trades, within a given time frame. High-yield accounts also generate a higher annual percentage yield than standard 12 to 24-month contracts, since profits are compounded for a longer period, and they exclusively use a newly developed version of the AI, which is optimized for long-term trading.

Eray notes: "We're always improving our algorithms so our users incur less risk and earn increasingly impressive returns. AlgosOne's new version does just that, consistently delivering profits that are unmatched in the industry, while the reserve fund balance, now exceeding $37M, provides full client capital coverage."

Always pushing ahead, in Q4, AlgosOne will be launching the AiAO token sale. Token holders will gain part ownership in the AI model, receiving dividends, and have a voice in its future development.

To learn more view the website, or register with the AlgosOne app.

About Algosone.ai

Algosone.ai is a regulated platform at the forefront of AI trading. It combines proprietary algorithms with advanced natural language processing models to analyze vast datasets and predict price trajectories across diverse market sectors. Using its machine-learning capabilities the platform is fully automated, trading and managing risk for clients, with ever-increasing accuracy.

