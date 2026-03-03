Domus Academy launches two new Master programmes: Design x AI and Design Futures

MILAN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domus Academy announces the launch of two new Master programmes designed to address one of today's most urgent challenges: the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence and the growing need for new skills across industries.

Domus Academy

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly central to companies, transforming roles and business models. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, by 2030 AI and information-processing technologies will impact 86% of companies, emerging as a major driver of change. At the same time, international organisations report a widening gap between the speed of AI adoption and the current educational offer, highlighting the need for professionals able to connect technology, design, innovation, and social impact.

To meet this demand, Domus Academy is launching the Master in Design x AI and the Master in Design Futures, both grounded in the school's distinctive Learning by Designing methodology. This approach blends academic insight with company workshops, interactive classes and hands–on projects guided by industry experts, preparing students to navigate AI with both strategic and creative vision.

Master in Design x AI

The programme focuses on the design of AI–powered products and services, with particular attention to ethics and social responsibility. Students learn to create personalised and meaningful interactions between humans and machines, exploring new modes of connection beyond traditional interfaces.

Career paths: Interaction Designer, AI Researcher, Design Strategist, AI Product Expert.

Master in Design Futures

This programme introduces future-oriented methodologies — from Speculative Design to Design Fiction, from Critical Design to Experiential Futures — guiding students to imagine and communicate scenarios that do not yet exist.

Career paths: Futures Researcher, Strategic Designer, Innovation Lead, Service Designer.

Both Master programmes are recognised by the Italian Ministry of University and Research and award 60 ECTS credits, with the first intake starting in Autumn 2026. In this context, candidates also have the opportunity to apply for scholarships for the next intake by submitting their application and/or project by March 13th.

Domus Academy is a place where the designers of the future can experience an open and interdisciplinary environment, working with visionary and avant-garde companies. Following the method based on learning by designing, students develop a mindset that allows them to find creative solutions in future scenarios.

Domus Academy's academic offering includes Bachelor of Arts Programmes, Master of Arts Programmes and Academic Master's Programmes, all recognised by the Italian Ministry of Universities and Research (MUR). The courses cover the fields of Fashion, Design and Business, equipping students to pursue successful careers in the creative industries through an innovative and career-oriented approach. According to a survey conducted in 2025, 91% of graduates find employment within one year from the diploma.

Domus Academy has earned international recognition, including the Compasso d'Oro Award and The Business of Fashion's Badge of Excellence in Learning Experience. In 2025, it ranked among the world's top 30 fashion schools by CEOWORLD Magazine and appears in major international rankings such as QS (Art & Design), UI GreenMetric, and THE Impact Rankings.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Domus Academy