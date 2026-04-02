eclicktech Co-Founder Simon Lan Calls on Chinese Companies to Collaborate for Stronger Overseas Market Presence

BEIJING, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at a closed-door seminar themed "Chinese Companies Going Global: An Open World, Coexistence and Co-prosperity," held during the Beike Finance Annual Conference, Simon Lan, Co-founder of eclicktech, said that fluctuations in China–U.S. tariff policies have had a limited impact on service-trade sectors such as gaming and short-form dramas. He said this has created a favorable window for companies in these industries to accelerate overseas growth. Meanwhile, rapid shifts in the global geopolitical landscape are also encouraging companies already operating abroad to diversify beyond the U.S. market and tap into new growth opportunities across broader regions.

Lan said that amid ongoing uncertainties in global expansion, companies must work together—not only with one another, but also with Chinese enterprises at home—to better understand and address the genuine needs of local consumers. "Only through such collaboration can companies build sustainable operations, achieve long-term profitability, and strengthen their foothold in local markets," he said.

As more Chinese companies expand into emerging markets such as South America and the Middle East, Lan said he favors strategies focused on deepening engagement within a specific region. "When a company truly commits to one market and its products solve real local needs, it builds lasting competitiveness and resilience," he said. "Even amid factors such as trade disputes, local consumers will still be willing to pay for products that deliver genuine value."

Using headphone exports as an example, Lan said that if higher tariffs were to reduce sales, companies could shift their approach by enhancing the product's value proposition—for instance, developing and selling AI-powered headphones. "In the United States, Spanish-speaking users, including those of Mexican heritage, account for roughly 20% of the population. If a headset can provide AI-enabled features such as real-time translation between Spanish and English, it significantly increases perceived value, helps offset the impact of tariffs, and protects business profitability," he said.

Lan said that many employees relocate with their families and take root in local communities, investing in long-term market development. "These companies are effectively becoming local players," he said. "When local governments see that a company meets compliance requirements and contributes through taxes and job creation, they are more willing to provide support."

SOURCE eclicktech