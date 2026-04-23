Fosun Health Strengthens Regional Presence at GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Forum 2026, Showcasing "China Solution" and Winning Three Major Awards

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun Health made a prominent debut at the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Healthcare Insights & Leadership Forum 2026, held alongside the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Jakarta, joining a distinguished community of healthcare leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the Asia-Pacific region.

During the Forum, Mr. Hu Hang, Chairman and CEO of Fosun Health Group, was invited to join a featured fireside dialogue titled "The China Effect: Changing the Dynamics of Healthcare and Medical Tourism in Asia-Pacific." He shared insights on the rising global recognition of China's healthcare capabilities, particularly in complex medical fields such as oncology, orthopedics, and cardiovascular care.

"China's healthcare sector is being rediscovered by the global market," Hu noted. "With advances in clinical capabilities, technology, and efficiency, we are increasingly seeing international patients—including those from Southeast Asia—choosing China for high-quality treatment."

Fosun Health's presence extended beyond thought leadership. The Group was honored with "Oncology Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific", while Fosun Hospital Foshan received both "TCM Hospital of the Year Asia-Pacific" and "Hospital of the Year China", underscoring its excellence in integrated care and clinical performance.

On the sidelines of the event, Hu Hang also participated in an exclusive interview with Indonesia's national broadcaster TVRI, further amplifying Fosun Health's voice in the regional healthcare dialogue.

In both the forum discussion and media engagements, Fosun Health emphasized its ambition to become the preferred gateway for Southeast Asian patients accessing China's healthcare system. The Group is actively building a cross-border ecosystem that integrates hospitals, digital platforms, insurance, and pharmaceutical resources.

"We are here to collaborate," Hu said. "Through partnerships with local institutions, two-way referrals, and technology-enabled care models, we aim to build a more connected and efficient regional healthcare network."

Looking ahead, Fosun Health will continue to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia by strengthening international medical service capabilities, expanding regional partnership and referral networks, enhancing collaboration with international commercial insurance providers, and advancing asset-light models, including hospital management and digital health solutions, to further elevate its regional influence.

As Asia-Pacific healthcare enters a new phase of complexity and opportunity, Fosun Health positions itself not only as a provider of medical services, but as a builder of an integrated healthcare ecosystem—delivering continuous, patient-centered care across borders.

SOURCE Fosun Health