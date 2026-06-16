From Turbine Supply to Ecosystem Building: Goldwind Outlines APAC Strategy at the APAC Wind Energy Summit

HANOI, Vietnam, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking at the GWEC APAC Wind Energy Summit in Hanoi, Goldwind, a reliable global strategic partner in clean energy, reaffirmed its deep commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. Operating in 10 countries across APAC, Goldwind is driving the region's energy transition through deep localization, ecosystem collaboration, and tailored clean energy solutions.

Dong Yinming, CEO of Goldwind Asia, delivers a keynote address at the GWEC APAC Wind Energy Summit Wu Kai, Vice President of Goldwind, speaks during a panel discussion at the GWEC APAC Wind Energy Summit

Drawing on two decades of international experience, Goldwind articulated a clear evolution at the summit: true globalization is not just about "going global" — it is about "landing well." This strategic shift from pure market expansion to ecosystem building has already delivered tangible results. Goldwind's cumulative installed capacity now exceeds 165 GW across 49 countries.

Across Asia Pacific, Goldwind delivers diversified, tangible impact: grid-forming storage in Australia, talent cultivation, localized supply chain and rapid delivery in Vietnam, typhoon-resilient designs in the Philippines, and hybrid towers that boost output in Thailand.

Dong Yinming, CEO of Goldwind Asia, emphasized in his keynote address at the summit:

"In Asia, our commitment goes beyond delivering turbines — we strive to be a locally-rooted system partner, supporting projects across the full lifecycle to create long-term value. Empowering local projects with global expertise and deeply cultivating the Asia-Pacific market — that is what true 'landing well' means for a greener, more prosperous region."

Wu Kai, Vice President of Goldwind, added:

"Scaling wind power in Asia requires more than just installing additional turbines. It demands innovative solutions tailored to the region's unique complexity. Closing the gap between ambition and implementation in Asia's wind sector takes more than any single company. Let's share what works, learn from each other, and co-create solutions that deliver lasting value — for the industry, for communities, and for the future."

Looking ahead, Goldwind aims to deepen its local roots across every market it serves, empowering Asia's energy transition with global expertise and local adaptation. As the region accelerates toward a green future, Goldwind remains committed to being a trusted, long-term partner — rooted in APAC, thriving together.

SOURCE Goldwind