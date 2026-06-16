Galaxy Data Center Secures US$250 Million in an Initial Strategic Financing Round to Build Next-Generation Green Compute Infrastructure in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Data Center ("Galaxy DC") today announced that it has secured US$250 million in an initial strategic financing round from a renowned international investment institution. The proceeds support the company's data center platform development in Southeast Asia, project execution, and deployment of high-density infrastructure for the AI era.

Galaxy DC

Galaxy DC is strategically leveraging its regional hub in Singapore to advance the multi-country deployment of GW-scale AIDC campuses across Southeast Asia. By employing diversified capital models and industrial ecosystem synergy strategies, the company delivers customized hyperscale AIDC infrastructure services to a broad range of clients.

Galaxy DC believes that the demand for AI computing power is reshaping data centers from traditional facility assets toward a new phase of deep collaboration among energy strategy, engineering execution, operational resilience, and customer growth. The company will continue to strengthen its comprehensive capabilities in GW-scale AIDC across technology adaptability, power resources, green energy, localized rapid delivery, and low-carbon operations. It will also further enhance strategic capital partnerships, leveraging diversified capital models to position Southeast Asia as a key hub for global sustainable digital infrastructure.

Arthur Yang, Co-founder and CEO of Galaxy DC, said:

"This financing further strengthens Galaxy DC's regional platform capabilities. We are seeing rapidly evolving requirements from AI and cloud service clients — focusing not only on capacity, but also on delivery certainty, energy efficiency, operational resilience, and long-term scalability. Galaxy DC remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge, ever-evolving technology and synergistic sustainable energy solutions as its core, building future-ready GW-scale green computing infrastructure for our clients."

Representatives from a world-renowned investment institution stated:

"Galaxy DC has a clear development path in Southeast Asia as well as differentiated technical capabilities. We see long-term value in the company's high-density, green, and scalable data center platform, and look forward to supporting its role in regional digital infrastructure development."

About Galaxy Data Center

Galaxy Data Center (Galaxy DC) is a next-generation digital infrastructure platform built for the intelligent era, committed to becoming a continuously evolving global digital service provider. The company focuses on the growing computing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, with hyperscale AI data centers (AIDCs) at the core of its offering. Galaxy DC builds digital infrastructure that is highly efficient, highly reliable, and highly scalable. Leveraging its unique strengths in sustainable design, resource-efficient deployment, and long-term operations, the company balances rapid compute capacity growth with environmental responsibility and lasting asset value.

SOURCE Galaxy Data Center