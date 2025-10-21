Global Demand for Business Education Grows Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainty

GMAC's latest Application Trends Survey shows student mobility is shifting away from English-

speaking countries while schools accelerate AI, sustainability integration.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate management education (GME) programs worldwide saw a 7 percent rise in applications in 2025, building on last year's record-breaking growth, according to the latest annual Application Trends Survey of global business education trends released today by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a nonprofit association of leading business schools worldwide.

GMAC 2025 ATS Infographic

This year's gains, though significant, were not evenly distributed, with clear shifts emerging across program types, delivery formats, and geographies. Notably, major GME hubs such as Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom experienced application contractions as their tighter visa policies and labor market uncertainty discouraged international applicants. While U.S. programs recorded a slight one-point decrease, in Canada and the U.K., the drop was pronounced, with 84 percent of Canadian programs and two-thirds of U.K. programs reporting fewer applications. By contrast, applications to programs in Asia and Europe (outside of the U.K.) surged ahead, attracting applicants redirected from other regions. International application growth was particularly strong in India (up 26%) and East and Southeast Asia (up 42%), highlighting the success of their business schools in marketing strategies and reputational gains.

"The next era of business education is being reshaped by changing student and employer expectations, challenging geopolitics, and new skill demand prompted by technologies like AI," says Joy Jones, CEO at GMAC. "While some regions and program offerings might face serious headwinds, this year's application growth gives strong evidence that business schools are quickly adapting to these dynamics through innovative curricula and industry-aligned experiences, positioning themselves for long-term relevance."

Other Key Findings to Note Include:

About the Application Trends Survey

The largest and most widely cited survey of its kind in the industry, GMAC's Application Trends Survey is the definitive resource for business school admissions and program leaders to gain insight into the rapidly shifting demand for GME programs. Offering a global sample of programs of all types and formats, the survey's findings provide a comprehensive view of candidate application sending behavior trends, as well as school admissions and recruitment activities.

This year's survey was conducted between June and August, with 1,172 programs at 326 business schools located in 41 countries providing responses about the 2025-2026 academic year. To learn more about all the top findings from GMAC's 2025 Application Trends Survey, please visit gmac.com.

About GMAC

GMAC is a global nonprofit association of leading graduate business schools committed to connecting future business leaders with educational opportunities and advancing graduate management education worldwide. Through assessments, research, events, and recruitment solutions, we provide the tools and information necessary for schools and candidates to discover and evaluate each other. With offices in China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, GMAC serves more than 17 million visitors each year across its digital platforms gmac.com, mba.com, and BusinessBecause.

SOURCE Graduate Management Admission Council