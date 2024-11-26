Harbour City Shopping Mall Launches Hong Kong's Iconic Outdoor Lighting Display, Tatsuya Tanaka's Miniature Art Exhibition and Peko's Candy House this Christmas

26 Nov, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour City, the largest shopping mall in Hong Kong, has been one of the must-visit destinations during the Christmas season with the impressive scale of festive displays, attracting thousands of tourists and locals to embrace the holiday spirit. This Christmas, Harbour City continues to captivate visitors with two stunning displays: "The Big Little Christmas", in collaboration with renowned Japanese miniature photographer and Mitate artist Tatsuya Tanaka for his first Christmas-themed art project; and "A Milky Christmas", a delightful display designed for kids and families featuring the beloved Japanese character Peko, running until 1 January 2025. 

 "The Big Little Christmas" MINIATURE LIFE by Tatsuya Tanaka x Harbour City

Harbour City collaborates with Tatsuya Tanaka to celebrate Christmas with a large-scale outdoor display and an art exhibition. The display features a 28-meter-long Santa Claus work desk at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt, where five of Tanaka's festive miniature scenes are brought to life on a grand scale, including a striking 5-meter-high cabin made from stacked books, and a towering 10-meter Christmas tree adorned with a Santa hat. The "Countdown to Mini-mas" Art Exhibition unveils Tanaka's 25 Christmas artworks, allowing everyone to experience his work up close.

To enhance the celebration, Harbour City invited rising Japanese star Kōki to attend the lighting ceremony, joining Tanaka as officiating guests. Magnificent pyrotechnic displays enchanted audiences with their stunning visual spectacle.

"A Milky Christmas"  Peko & Poko x Harbour City

In addition to the artsy Christmas display, Harbour City surprises everyone with a collaboration featuring the popular character FUJIYA Peko & Poko from Japan, bringing the sweet holiday event "A Milky Christmas". A giant milk-box-shaped candy house is set with the two adorable characters. Fans can also visit the first FUJIYA Peko Pop-Up Store selling nearly 200 exclusive merchandise, adding a sweet surprise to this holiday!

