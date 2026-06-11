HEC Group Opens First Overseas Flagship Store at Marina Bay Sands Singapore

Located in one of Asia's premier lifestyle and luxury destinations, the new HEC Life+ flagship store showcases the company's range of premium Cordyceps sinensis products, developed through nearly two decades of scientific research, cultivation expertise and product innovation.

More than a retail outlet, the flagship store offers an immersive brand experience designed to educate consumers on the heritage, cultivation and science behind Cordyceps. Through interactive displays, product showcases and personalized wellness consultations, visitors can gain deeper insights into preventive wellness and healthy ageing.

"Health is the foundation of a fulfilling life. The opening of our Singapore flagship store represents an important step in HEC Group's global growth journey and our commitment to bringing premium, science-backed Cordyceps products to consumers around the world," said Fang Yan, Head of HEC Health & Wellness Overseas Division, HEC Group. "We are excited to establish a stronger presence in Singapore and look forward to serving consumers across the region with innovative wellness solutions they can trust."

"Cordyceps sinensis and Korean ginseng are among Asia's most valued wellness ingredients," said Kim Yang Jin, Head of Brand & Marketing Division, Jung Kwan Jang Korea Ginseng Corporation. "Through our partnership with HEC, we aim to develop innovative health solutions that honour traditional wisdom while addressing the needs of today's consumers."

"We are pleased to celebrate this important milestone with HEC Group," said Eric Chiu, Senior Managing Director, Eu Yan Sang. "The opening of its Singapore flagship store reflects the growing consumer interest in premium wellness products, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration to bring trusted health solutions to more people across the region."

Since 2007, HEC Group has focused on the cultivation and research of Cordyceps sinensis, establishing itself as a global leader in the field. The company operates the world's largest ecological Cordyceps cultivation base and is supported by more than 260 R&D professionals. To date, HEC Group has contributed to over 150 published research papers, underscoring its commitment to scientific advancement and product excellence.

HEC Group's premium Cordyceps sinensis undergoes a carefully controlled maturation process to achieve a natural 1:1 ratio of fruiting body to mycelium. Backed by 104 global patents, including six PCT patents, and subjected to more than 10 rigorous quality inspections, each product reflects the company's dedication to safety, consistency and quality.

Located at Marina Bay Sands, B1-06, the HEC life⁺ flagship store is the brand's first international retail outlet, marking a significant milestone in its global growth and expansion strategy.

About HEC Group and HEC Life+

Founded in 1997, HEC Group is a high-tech enterprise operating across Health and Wellness, Biomedicine, and Electronic New Materials. With nearly 30,000 employees worldwide, the company owns two listed entities and operates seven R&D and production bases across China.

HEC Life+ is HEC Group's wellness lifestyle brand, offering premium Cordyceps-based products and science-backed wellness solutions. By combining traditional wellness wisdom with modern innovation, HEC Life+ supports healthier living, everyday well-being and healthy ageing for consumers worldwide.

SOURCE HEC Cordyceps (Singapore)