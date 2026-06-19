HFAP AND SMF TO UNVEIL NEXT CHAPTER FOR INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMATION ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Singapore Innovation and Manufacturing Excellence Award (SIMEA) 2027 Launch Event on 2 July 2026, Hannover Fairs Asia-Pacific (HFAP) and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) will announce a strategic partnership and unveil the roadmap for the next phase of Industrial Transformation ASIA-Pacific (ITAP).

The announcement will outline plans for ITAP's return in October 2026 as a high-level industry conference alongside the NAMIC Global Additive Manufacturing Summit (GAMS), as well as the event's full-scale return in 2027 alongside CeMAT Southeast Asia at Marina Bay Sands.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by HFAP and SMF to strengthen Singapore's position as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing, industrial technology, supply chain innovation and Industry 5.0 collaboration.

Exhibiting and Sponsorship Opportunities

For exhibiting and sponsorship enquiries, please contact the ITAP team:

Mike Nissen

Senior Commercial Director APAC

Tel: +61 (0)405 421 838 | Email: [email protected]

Shawn Tan

Senior Exhibition Sales Manager

Tel: +65 8818 4985 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hannover Fairs Asia-Pacific (HFAP)