HFAP AND SMF TO UNVEIL NEXT CHAPTER FOR INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMATION ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)
News provided byHannover Fairs Asia-Pacific (HFAP)
19 Jun, 2026, 11:41 CST
SINGAPORE, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Singapore Innovation and Manufacturing Excellence Award (SIMEA) 2027 Launch Event on 2 July 2026, Hannover Fairs Asia-Pacific (HFAP) and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) will announce a strategic partnership and unveil the roadmap for the next phase of Industrial Transformation ASIA-Pacific (ITAP).
The announcement will outline plans for ITAP's return in October 2026 as a high-level industry conference alongside the NAMIC Global Additive Manufacturing Summit (GAMS), as well as the event's full-scale return in 2027 alongside CeMAT Southeast Asia at Marina Bay Sands.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment by HFAP and SMF to strengthen Singapore's position as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing, industrial technology, supply chain innovation and Industry 5.0 collaboration.
Exhibiting and Sponsorship Opportunities
For exhibiting and sponsorship enquiries, please contact the ITAP team:
Mike Nissen
Senior Commercial Director APAC
Tel: +61 (0)405 421 838 | Email: [email protected]
Shawn Tan
Senior Exhibition Sales Manager
Tel: +65 8818 4985 | Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Hannover Fairs Asia-Pacific (HFAP)
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