HSG Laser Introduces the All-New High Speed Metal Sheet Cutting Machine, Increasing Overall Efficiency Up to 45%

FOSHAN, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser, a global manufacturer of intelligent metal fabrication equipment, officially launched the GT Series high-speed laser cutting machine, introducing what it calls a new generation of high-speed cutting technology for sheet metal fabrication.

As manufacturers face rising labor costs, tighter delivery schedules, and increasing pressure on productivity, traditional laser cutting systems are reaching the limits of conventional speed upgrades. According to HSG, true high-speed cutting is no longer defined simply by higher power or faster travel speed.

FAST: The Core behind High-Speed

"The future of high-speed cutting is not just about moving faster," said an HSG product manager. "It is about maintaining precision, stability, and long-term reliability at high speed. That is what GT was designed for."

The GT Series achieves linkage speeds up to 200 m/min through a fully coordinated motion system combining 2G acceleration and 8Hz low-pass filtering. Similar to the acceleration behavior of a high-performance sports car, the system allows the machine to enter stable high-speed cutting states almost instantly while reducing vibration during rapid directional changes.

ACCURATE: STRUCTURAL PRECISION BUILT FOR HIGH SPEED

To maintain precision under continuous high-speed operation, the GT Series adopts a fully annealed high-rigidity machine bed structure and a high-brightness small-core laser source, concentrating laser energy into a smaller focus area for faster and more accurate cutting.

FAST ROI: HIGH-SPEED PRODUCTIVITY THAT PAYS BACK

In practical medium and thin sheet processing applications, HSG reports that the GT Series delivers up to 45% higher cutting efficiency compared with conventional laser cutting systems under similar power configurations.

Beyond productivity gains, the GT Series is also designed to improve operating economics. HSG estimates customers can shorten equipment payback cycles by up to 31% through higher throughput, lower energy consumption, and optimized cutting efficiency. Reduced electricity and gas usage per part may also support manufacturers' carbon footprint reporting and ESG objectives.

HSG plans to accelerate GT Series deployment across global markets, positioning the GT Series as a benchmark for the next generation of high-speed laser cutting for industries such as electrical enclosures, kitchen equipment, energy storage, and sheet metal fabrication.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG Laser is a global manufacturer of intelligent metal processing equipment, specializing in laser cutting, bending, welding, and automation solutions, serving customers in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

SOURCE HSG Laser