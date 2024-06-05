HTX Unveils Prime Membership Promotion with Exclusive Benefits for Prime 6 New and Former VIP Users

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has launched an exclusive Prime membership promotion for both new and former Prime VIP users. HTX Prime membership is an exclusive tiered fee rate system tailored by the platform for its VIP clients. After becoming a Prime member, you can enjoy 15 exclusive benefits such as rapid level-up and using your $HTX assets to deduct trading fees while enjoying attractive discounts.

New VIP Clients Enjoy Prime 6 Benefits Immediately

Instant Prime 6: For new VIP clients joining HTX, the exchange is extending an exceptional offer - immediate enrollment at Prime 6 for a trial period of30 days





Exclusive Benefits: New Prime members are eligible for a bounty of rewards worth up to 1,750 USDT.

If new Prime users are able to maintain their trading volume or assets at the level of Prime 6 beyond the initial 30 days, they can earn further rewards such as 100 million $HTX, 500 USDT in futures trial bonus, a 100% Margin Interest Voucher worth 100 USDT, and a 14-day "Prime+1" trial card. Those with their Prime status leveled up can collect even greater rewards, including 200 million $HTX, 1,000 USDT in futures trial bonus, a 100% Margin Interest Voucher worth 500 USDT, and a 30-day "Prime+1" trial card.

Can't wait to take this offer? Here's how to apply:

Method 1: New users can fill out the form (click the official announcement link below to get it) to apply for the benefits. Eligible users will be contacted by a customer manager within 48 hours of application. Please ensure the contact information provided in the form is accurate. (Note: Completing the form does not automatically mean your application will be approved.)





Method 2: Users who were referred to HTX by an account manager can contact them directly to apply for the offer.

For more Prime benefit details, please read the official announcement on HTX. (https://bit.ly/HTXVIP_02)

Returning VIP Clients Enjoy 30-Day Benefits of Their Highest Prime Level + 1

With 11 years of secure operations, HTX has earned the trust of tens of millions of users worldwide, attributing to its principle of user priority. This special offer also extends sincere benefits exclusive to existing VIP clients making a return.

These benefits include, but are not limited to, a 30-day "Prime+1" trial card based on their highest Prime level, a 100% Margin Interest Voucher worth up to 1,000 USDT, a futures bonus worth up to 1,030 USDT (limited to returning Prime clients), up to 20% discount on interest rates on Loan rates, customized margin loan limit, and personalized customer service.

Returning Prime clients can apply for these benefits by contacting their dedicated HTX account manager or filling out the form. More exclusive privileges await you.

With its rebranding, this one-stop crypto trading platform embarks on a renewed journey of globalization, focusing on "global expansion, thriving ecosystem, wealth effect, and security and compliance". Specifically, HTX is always dedicated to user asset protection through a wide range of measures including reserves. Its stringent reserve policy ensures the security of user assets through 19 security audits as of press, proving a reserve of over 100%. The exchange exemplifies its unwavering commitment to safeguarding user interests with the utmost responsibility. Moving forward, HTX will continue to strive for the vision of achieving financial freedom for 8 billion people worldwide, advancing the Web3 ecosystem, and driving industry innovation and prosperity.

