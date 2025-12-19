IMG Saxony-Anhalt: 2026 in Sight - Saxony-Anhalt Sets the Pace for Future Industries
Despite challenging framework conditions such as high energy prices, the international introduction of tariffs, and bureaucratic requirements, Saxony-Anhalt is drawing a positive balance for 2025: leading companies have announced or begun substantial investments this year. The federal state, with around 2.14 million inhabitants, is characterized by short distances and fast decision-making and has further strengthened its image as an innovative industrial and technology location. With a diverse mix of high-tech, pharmaceuticals, logistics, chemicals, and mechanical engineering, the state is well positioned for the future-and is expecting important openings in 2026 that will continue its growth trajectory.
MAGDEBURG, Germany, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the most significant projects is Novartis' decision to build a new production facility for radioligand therapies in Halle (Saale). The technology is considered groundbreaking in personalized cancer medicine. With this new site, the state not only strengthens its life sciences sector but also gains additional international visibility. Saxony-Anhalt's Minister for Economic Affairs, Sven Schulze, emphasizes: "This investment shows the great confidence in our state's innovative strength and reinforces our ambition to be a leading location for future industries." Proximity to excellent research institutions, access to Leipzig/Halle Airport, and modern logistics structures were decisive factors for the choice of Halle.
