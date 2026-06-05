imToken Marks Its 10th Anniversary with a New Strategic Direction: From Trusted Main Wallet to Personal Control Interface

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On its 10th anniversary, decentralized wallet imToken announced its vision for the next decade, evolving from a trusted self-custody wallet into a personal control interface for the AI era.

Over the past decade, wallets have primarily helped users Store, Send, and Stake digital assets. As AI agents become increasingly autonomous, individuals will also need to manage identities, permissions, delegations, automated actions, and AI-driven decisions.

imToken 10th Anniversary

To address this shift, imToken introduced Sign as its fourth core product pillar.

For imToken, Sign goes beyond transaction signing. It represents the interface through which users express intent, grant permissions, define policies, delegate actions, and revoke access. Future signatures may authorize not only blockchain transactions, but also permissions, delegations, automated workflows, and AI agent actions.

imToken believes AI systems should operate only under authorization that is clear, verifiable, constrained, and revocable by users.

"Over the past decade, imToken has helped users truly own their digital assets," said Ben He, Founder and CEO of imToken.

"In the next decade, we want to help people remain in control of their digital world. As AI becomes more capable of acting autonomously, control will become increasingly valuable. Our focus is not simply adding AI to wallets, but ensuring users stay in charge on an AI-native internet."

As part of this strategy, imToken is upgrading its long-standing brand proposition from:

"Digital Assets, Under Your Control."

to

"Your Digital World, Under Your Control."

The company said the new vision extends user control beyond assets to identities, permissions, data, AI agents, and intelligent actions.

Looking ahead, imToken will focus on three priorities:

preserving self-custody as a foundational principle;

expanding security from transactions to permissions and delegated actions;

building tools for permissions, policies, delegations, and revocations.

The company believes wallets are evolving from asset gateways into trusted control interfaces for human–AI collaboration.

"A wallet is more than an asset application," Ben He added. "Keys are the root of control, signatures express authorization, permissions define boundaries, and revocation preserves freedom. We will continue building with a long-term focus on trust and user control."

About imToken

Founded in 2016, imToken is committed to building a reliable, and easy-to-use digital wallet. It enables users to easily access and use 50+ major blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and TRON. Through deep integrations with hardware wallet imKey, payment network Rivo, token swap platform Tokenlon, and DApp browser features, imToken provides trusted non-custodial wallet services to tens of millions of users across more than 150 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit the imToken official website: https://token.im

SOURCE imToken