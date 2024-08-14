In recognition of its market-leading capabilities QNB Group named World's Best Bank for Emerging Markets in 2024

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been recognised by Global Finance Magazine as The World's Best Bank for Emerging Markets in 2024, recognizing its market-leading capabilities and robust presence in these markets.

The recognition underscores QNB 's commitment to developing its global network through the world's fastest growing markets in the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Europe thanks to its expertise and regional outreach to support growth of its clients in multiple markets.

As a key market leader across 28 countries in three continents, QNB Group is renowned for its innovative solutions and expertise to provide best-in-class services for its clients and facilitate optimized funding lifecycles for corporate clients, empowering them to achieve growth.

QNB's strategy focused on core wholesale banking business and constantly improving its approach to risk management led to significant growth in both local market and the Middle Eastern, African and Southeast Asian market. QNB's digital transformation optimized its business operations while it continued to gain market share in Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia (MEASEA) region.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Khalid Ahmed Al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Corporate and Institutional Banking, said: "The importance of emerging economies for global development is likely to increase further over time. QNB has consistently emerged as a leading bank for these markets supported by its global outreach and expertise towards achieving its vision to become a leading bank in the MEASEA region.

This recognition not only showcases QNB's market-leading capabilities but also underscores our dedication to delivering innovative products even in traditional markets to empower our clients to achieve growth and scale in an ever-changing market."

Winners were selected based on performance over the past year and other criteria including reputation and management excellence. Global Finance's editorial board made the selections with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world.

The annual World's Best Banks are in their 26th year and are recognized to be among the most prestigious in the financial services industry.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.

