KLN Appointed by Ego Pharmaceuticals as 4PL Partner in Hong Kong Strategic Collaboration to Deliver End-to-End Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce the appointment of its pharmaceutical arm, KLN Pharma (Hong Kong) Limited ('KLN Pharma'), as the fourth-party logistics (4PL) service provider for Australian skincare brand Ego Pharmaceuticals in Hong Kong. Under the partnership, KLN Pharma will manage Ego Pharmaceuticals' entire supply chain operations across a wide range of skincare and pharmaceutical products.

KLN Pharma will oversee domestic distribution to Ego Pharmaceuticals' retail outlets, pharmacies, drugstores and key chain channels. It will also utilise its GMP-compliant infrastructure, multi-temperature storage capabilities and proprietary inventory systems to ensure product integrity and regulatory compliance from inbound logistics, inventory management to distribution. The partnership encompasses marketing logistics support, enabling Ego Pharmaceuticals to accelerate product launches and promotional campaigns in Hong Kong's competitive skincare and healthcare landscape.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Ego Pharmaceuticals, a company that exemplifies scientific excellence and sustainable innovation. Our 4PL model offers the agility, compliance and scalability needed to support Ego's growth ambitions in Hong Kong."

Ted Pitts, Global Supply Chain Manager of Ego Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are committed to delivering science-backed skincare solutions to consumers across Asia. KLN's logistics expertise and deep understanding of pharmaceutical distribution make them an ideal partner for our Hong Kong operations."

KLN Pharma, has grown rapidly in recent years. The company's self-owned warehouses, advanced digital platforms and dedicated healthcare logistics team provide a strong foundation for managing complex supply chains in regulated environments. With pharmaceutical logistics projected to reach US$173 billion globally by 2030*, KLN is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in delivering integrated, consumer-centric supply chain solutions.

* Source: Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size & Share Analysis - Trends, Drivers, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts (2024-2030) by Prescient & Strategic Intelligence

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN (formerly known as Kerry Logistics Network Limited) is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About KLN Pharma (Hong Kong) Limited

KLN Pharma is a leading fourth-party logistics (4PL) provider specialising in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Leveraging an integrated service model, the company offers end-to-end supply chain solutions from GDP-compliant warehousing and cold chain distribution to regulatory support and a range of value-added services. KLN Pharma ensures regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and reliable delivery across the entire pharmaceutical supply chain.

About Ego Pharmaceuticals

Ego Pharmaceuticals is an Australian-owned company that specialises in the research, development, and marketing of innovative skincare products. With a focus on quality and efficacy, Ego Pharmaceuticals is committed to meeting the diverse needs of healthcare professionals and consumers. For more information, visit www.egopharm.com

SOURCE KLN Logistics Group Limited