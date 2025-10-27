KLN Named Exclusive Distributor for Siemens Healthineers

Point-of-Care Testing Solutions in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) announces a strategic partnership between its healthcare subsidiary, KLN Medical Limited ('KLN Medical'), and global medical technology leader Siemens Healthineers AG (Stock Code SHL.DE). KLN Medical will serve as the exclusive distributor for Siemens Healthineers' Point-of-Care Testing products in Hong Kong.

This partnership marks a major milestone for KLN Medical as it expands in life sciences sector. KLN Medical will provide end-to-end agency and distribution services for Siemens Healthineers' diagnostic portfolio, with a strong focus on professional sales and marketing outreach to hospitals and healthcare providers. Its in-house engineering team will deliver maintenance and repair services to ensure optimal device performance and minimise service disruptions. These capabilities are supported by GDP-compliant logistics, warehousing, and inventory management that uphold the highest standards of medical supply chain excellence.

KLN Medical will distribute these solutions across major hospitals, laboratories, clinics, rehabilitation outlets, and healthcare providers throughout Hong Kong, ensuring Siemens Healthineers' technologies are accessible and fully supported throughout their lifecycle to maximise clinical value and reliability.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, "We are honoured to collaborate with Siemens Healthineers, a global leader in diagnostic innovation. This partnership reflects KLN's commitment to resilient, patient-centric care by ensuring timely access to reliable diagnostics and full-spectrum support."

In addition to logistics and technical services, KLN Medical will support local marketing, product training, and clinical outreach to enhance engagement with frontline healthcare providers.

Mike Yuen, Head of Hong Kong of Siemens Healthineers, said, "KLN Medical's strengths in commercial and technical support make them an ideal partner for our expansion in Hong Kong. Together, we will ensure our innovations reach patients and clinicians with excellence and efficiency."

Siemens Healthineers' diagnostic solutions are widely used across Hong Kong's healthcare system, particularly in operating theatres, ICUs, emergency departments, and cardiology units. For example, Queen Mary Hospital's nationally certified Chest Pain Centre uses Siemens Healthineers' systems to reduce time-to-treatment for acute chest pain, demonstrating the clinical impact of rapid diagnostics.

This collaboration reinforces KLN Medical's role as a key enabler in Hong Kong's medical diagnostics landscape and supports its long-term vision of a more efficient, responsive, and patient-centric healthcare system.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN (formerly Kerry Logistics Network Limited) is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About KLN Medical Limited

KLN Medical is dedicated to advancing healthcare in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia by delivering innovative medical technologies that improve patient outcomes. In collaboration with world-renowned partners, KLN Medical ensures that healthcare professionals have access to the latest advancements, driving excellence across the continuum of care. As a member of the KLN Group, KLN Medical focuses on the reliable distribution of high-quality medical devices and solutions. Its multidisciplinary team brings deep expertise across key areas including cardiovascular care, rehabilitation, hospital and clinic support, engineering, marketing, business development, regulatory affairs and quality assurance, customer service, and operations. Website: www.medical.kln.com

About Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on 30 September 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com

