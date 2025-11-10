KLN Triumphs with Tenth Consecutive Asian 3PL of the Year Title and Supply Chain Innovator of the Year (ESG) Award at Supply Chain Asia Awards 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the Supply Chain Asia Awards (the 'Awards') 2025 in Singapore, triumphing the Asian 3PL of the Year title for the tenth consecutive year and the Supply Chain Innovator of the Year (ESG) award.

The dual recognition underscores KLN's excellent service as the leading logistics service provider in Asia and its commitment to further embedding sustainability into its core operations. KLN's decade of triumphs in winning the Asian 3PL of the Year title emphasises its sustained leadership in the logistics industry and unparalleled capability in delivering integrated supply chain solutions across diverse markets. The Supply Chain Innovator of the Year (ESG) award commends KLN for its innovation and comprehensive decarbonisation initiatives. KLN reaffirms its ongoing commitment to building a low-carbon, technologically advanced supply chain.

Wong Siew Loong, Chief Operating Officer of KLN, said, "These two industry commendations are testament to KLN's enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable logistics. We are especially proud to receive this recognition from Supply Chain Asia as we embark on a new chapter following our recent rebranding—one that reflects our sharpened focus on customer-centricity and future-ready supply chain solutions. As we continue to collaborate closely with our stakeholders, partners, and customers, we remain dedicated to shaping a more resilient and sustainable logistics ecosystem."

The Awards are organised annually by Supply Chain Asia to honour outstanding accomplishments and milestones of professionals and enterprises within Asia's logistics and supply chain sector. The Asian 3PL of the Year accolade is one of the Corporate Competing Awards and the Supply Chain Innovator of the Year (ESG) award is one of the Corporate Conferred Awards, which recognise superior performance and innovation through voting by a panel of industry experts.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN (formerly Kerry Logistics Network Limited) is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About Supply Chain Asia Awards

Held annually since the founding of Supply Chain Asia, a not-for-profit professional body that aims to bring professionals from within the logistics and supply chain industry together, the Supply Chain Asia Awards ceremony has been one of the most enduring platforms that continues to bring recognition and profile to the supply chain and logistics industry. Over the years, the event has evolved into a celebration of industry successes as well as an annual affair that brings together leading senior executives, veterans and industry professionals.

