KLN Named Full-line Distributor for APT Medical's Coronary Intervention Products in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce that its healthcare subsidiary, KLN Medical Limited ('KLN Medical'), is now the full-line distributor for APT Medical Inc.'s ('APT Medical'; Stock Code 688617.SH) coronary intervention products in Hong Kong. KLN Medical will promote and distribute APT Medical's full coronary intervention portfolio while providing clinical application training, after-sales support and logistics services. This collaboration aims to strengthen support for medical professionals and patients and advance the adoption of percutaneous coronary intervention technologies in Hong Kong.

APT Medical offers a comprehensive portfolio of interventional cardiology products, encompassing key devices such as angiography triads, guiding catheters, percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guidewires, microcatheters, extension catheters, and PTCA balloons. These products provide excellent patency and operational stability, meeting the demands of both routine and complex percutaneous coronary interventions. Leveraging KLN's established medical logistics infrastructure, these products will be delivered efficiently to major public and private hospitals across Hong Kong. With extensive experience in medical device logistics, cold chain handling, warehousing and inventory management, KLN Medical provides responsive and flexible supply chain support to healthcare institutions, helping enhance clinical operational efficiency.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, "We are honoured to partner with APT Medical to offer more options to Hong Kong healthcare institutions and patients through cost-effective, reliable and advanced treatment solutions. With our flexible logistics solutions and commitment to service excellence, we will support the long-term development of the interventional cardiology device market in Hong Kong."

Fangyuan Liu, Deputy General Manager of APT Medical, said, "As a leading manufacturer and supplier in the interventional cardiology device sector, we are delighted to establish the partnership with KLN Medical. Leveraging KLN's extensive local experience and robust logistics capabilities in the Hong Kong market, we are confident in enabling more healthcare institutions and patients to benefit from our advanced, reliable and cost-effective coronary intervention solutions."

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About KLN Medical Limited

KLN Medical is dedicated to advancing healthcare in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia by delivering innovative medical technologies that improve patient outcomes. In collaboration with world-renowned partners, KLN Medical ensures that healthcare professionals have access to the latest advancements, driving excellence across the continuum of care. As a member of the KLN Group, KLN Medical focuses on the reliable distribution of high-quality medical devices and solutions. Its multidisciplinary team brings deep expertise across key areas including cardiovascular care, rehabilitation, hospital and clinic support, engineering, marketing, business development, regulatory affairs and quality assurance, customer service, and operations. Website: www.medical.kln.com

About APT Medical Inc.

Founded in 2002, APT Medical is a leading manufacturer and supplier of EP and Vascular Intervention medical devices, committed to advancing interventional medicine utilizing technologies and innovations. Our ever-expanding product portfolio spans Electrophysiology, Cardiology, Peripheral, and Neurointervention, providing reliable tools that support clinicians worldwide. With innovation at the forefront of our mission, APT Medical remains steadfast in its commitment to being a leader in the interventional field while protecting the health of humanity. As of the second half of 2024, APT products are used in over 1,360 hospitals for electrophysiology and more than 4,000 hospitals for vascular intervention, and are exported to 90+ countries and regions worldwide.

SOURCE KLN Logistics Group Limited