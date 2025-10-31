KLN Receives Dual ESG Rating Upgrades while Earning Special Mention in HKICPA Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards 2025 Cementing its Leading Role in Sustainable Logistics

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce that it has received an upgrade in ESG ratings from MSCI and Hang Seng Indexes, achieving an AA rating in the MSCI ESG Rating and an A+ rating under the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series in 2025. It was also honoured to receive a Special Mention in the Main Categories section of the HKICPA Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards 2025 (the 'Awards'), hosted by The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA). The accolades underscored KLN's strong performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The elevation from an A to an AA rating in the MSCI ESG Rating commended KLN's exceptional ESG performance, and acknowledged its strong leadership in promoting sustainability. Further reinforcing its ESG leadership, KLN's rating under the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Indexes (2025-2026) has been upgraded from A to A+, reflecting its sustained progress in sustainable practices and corporate responsibility. Meanwhile, the Awards also highlighted KLN's high-quality benchmarks and performances across corporate governance and ESG disclosures and practices.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of KLN, said, "We are proud of the Awards and the dual rating upgrades, which highlight the successful execution of our sustainability strategy and governance across global operations. By advancing our environmental stewardship commitments, enhancing transparency, and strengthening stakeholder engagement, we further embed sustainability into KLN's core business. We are committed to pioneering green logistics innovations and contributing to a resilient, low-carbon future for global supply chains."

The MSCI ESG Ratings are a globally recognised benchmark that enables institutional investors to evaluate corporate ESG performance, while the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series provides a key reference for assessing the sustainability practices of leading Hong Kong-listed companies and their alignment with international standards.

The Awards are organised annually by the HKICPA. Since 2000, the Awards have established recognised benchmarks for corporate governance disclosure and reporting across Hong Kong's private and public sectors. Since 2011, the Awards have also recognised excellence in ESG performance, representing a highly sought-after accolade and a distinguished measure of achievement for organisations.

